Diplomatic and military support - and a thriving arms trade - make the UK complicit in the oppression of PalestiniansI often tell my first-year politics students that the study of politics is the study of power. And what we saw last month, above all, was the glaring disparity in power between Israel and the Palestinians.When Palestinians in Gaza and around the world celebrated the news of a ceasefire, breathing a sigh of relief, many commentators hailed it as a return to calm.In fact, one can say the true nature of this conflict is what happens between the periodic escalations - the constant grind of life under apartheid.The significance of this support becomes obvious during Israeli military offensives -International governments' support for Israel has continued even as Israeli political and military leaders have been accused of serious violations of international law and the illegal use of force - abuses serious enough to warrant an international criminal court investigation.The UK has also given Israel its full backing.Approved export licences for arms sales from the UK to Israel cover components for small arms, ammunition, night-sight technology and intelligence.The UK also imports Israeli-made weapons. For example, in 2016, Israel's major arms producer, Elbit, in conjunction with Thales UK, completed delivery on most of the 54 Watchkeeper drones as part of an £800m contract. Between 2018 and 2020 the British Ministry of Defence bought £46m worth of military equipment from Elbit. Such weapons are marketed as "battle-tested" - demonstrating the ways that day-to-day violence against Palestinians spurs a profitable industry with international reach.Recent research revealed that British-made military components and hardware were used by Israeli forces during last month's airstrikes on Gaza, in spite of government claims about Britain's tough arms export controls. The Israeli F-35 warplanes that are used to bomb the densely populated territory have component parts from a host of UK suppliers, including BAE Systems, GE Aviation, Martin-Baker, Selex, Cobham, Ultra Electronics, UTC Actuation Systems and Rolls-Royce.According to Campaign Against Arms Trade, between 2016 and 2020, the UK issued single individual export licences for arms sales to Israel to a value of £400m. This is a significant increase from the £67m in licences from 2011 to 2015.Last month in Leicester, campaigners occupied the rooftop of UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems. Elbit Systems UK has nine production sites and offices in the country. The Leicester facility manufactures the Hermes drone that has been used by Israel's military in Gaza. Campaigners managed to disrupt production for several days before another protest started against an Elbit factory in Oldham.These actions highlight just how much Britain is entwined with Israel's military power.The quintessential British company JCB, which makes bulldozers, was one of three British firms listed by the UN as complicit in the construction of illegal settlements and demolition of Palestinian homes. JCB is currently being "examined" by the UK government to determine whether its due diligence process complies with human rights guidelines set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.While Israel portrays itself as a small state simply acting in self-defence, in reality it is carrying out a decades-long military occupation, denying Palestinian refugees the right to return and continuing to displace hundreds of families. It has one of the strongest militaries in the world, aided and abetted by the backing of international powers. This is whyBritish-based organisations such as War on Want and Campaign Against Arms Trade have called for an end to military exports to Israel and a review of UK arms sales. This is an important step in challenging the unequivocal support Israel receives in military aid while it continues to violate Palestinian rights daily.- including ongoing illegal settlement construction, land confiscation, displacement, restrictions on Palestinian movement and the incarceration of thousands of Palestinians. Hiding behind the smokescreen of "quiet diplomacy", these states continuously undermine Palestinian attempts to hold Israel to account; Boris Johnson, for example, has opposed the international criminal court inquiry into atrocities committed in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.In the face of this, Palestinians can only point out the hypocrisy as they continue to protest. The general strike called on 18 May by all Palestinians was a heartening moment of unity, breaking the barriers imposed by military checkpoints and walls. Palestinians also rely on the power of ordinary people around the world willing to speak out and challenge thecomplicity of their own governments in maintaining this conflict.Some may choose to avert their eyes after Gaza, Jerusalem, Lydd (Lod) and Haifa are no longer dominating the headlines. But Palestinians do not have that option.Rafeef Ziadah is a lecturer in comparative politics of the Middle East at Soas University of London