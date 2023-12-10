Numerous Twitter accounts linked to Alex Jones were permanently suspended from the platform in 2018, and he has not tweeted since.
Its billionaire owner insisted in November last year that he would not let the conspiracist back on Twitter, since renamed X, citing his reaction to the death of his own child.
'My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,' he wrote at the time.
But he changed his mind, citing free speech, after nearly 2 million X users voted 70:30 to let the Infowars founder re-access his account.
'The people have spoken and so it shall be,' Musk posted.
He suggested the dead six and seven-year-olds were 'crisis actors', but finally admitted it was no hoax shortly before he was ordered to pay more than $1bn in compensation to the victims' families after a pair of highly publicized court battles.
The decision to allow him back on the platform, just days before the massacre's 11th anniversary, sparked fury from other users.
Samuel Schwartz, whose cousin Alex Schachter was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting tweeted: 'Alex Jones tortured the lives of the Sandy Hook families for years claiming that the shooting was a 'hoax' and that their children were still alive.
'Someone so cruel does not deserve to have a platform.'
'I hope everyone remembers that Elon Musk is letting a man who owes $1.1 BILLION to Sandy Hook parents, even after trying to weasel out of it through bankruptcy, for his lies back on social media,' added mental health campaigner Ryan Shead.
'X is about to be filled with a lot more hate.'
Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera tweeted: 'As you contemplate whether Alex Jones should be restored to X, remember why he was excommunicated,'
Comment: Does anyone care what Rivera thinks?
'He lied about the savage nature of that horrible mass murder of little children, and then inflicted emotional distress on their survivors. He is despicable.'
'Sandy Hook families should sue Musk for propping up the propagandist who terrorized their families,' added singer Ricky Davila.
Musk's first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002, two years after Musk and his first wife Justine married. He died from sudden infant death syndrome aged 10 weeks, after he was put down for a nap.
Piers Morgan was among those who begged Musk not to change his mind.
'Elon, you were right the first time about Alex Jones,' he tweeted on Saturday.
'Remember what he did to those poor Sandy Hook parents, purely to trade off their terrible grief with his vile lies.... and please don't let him back.'
Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, Jones began spouting false claims that the killings didn't happen.
He claimed that Sandy Hook was an 'operation' engineered by the government to take away Second Amendment rights and promote stricter gun control laws.
Relatives of the victims testified at the trials about being harassed and threatened by Jones´ believers, who sent threats and even confronted the grieving families in person, accusing them of being 'crisis actors' whose children never existed.
Sandy Hook families won nearly $1.5 billion in judgments against Jones at a defamation trial last year in lawsuits over repeated promotion of the false theory.
But the families are yet to see a penny of the money that juries awarded them after Jones, 49, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December last year.
Jones has forked out more than $1.5 million on legal and professional fees and has been urging his fans to donate to him and shop on the Infowars website so he can keep doing his program and pay his legal costs.
The amount of money Jones owes Sandy Hook families could grow even larger.
Another lawsuit is pending in Texas, brought by the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the children slain in the attack. A trial date has not yet been set.
'In a video ahead of the poll Jones urged viewers to vote for his reinstatement and claimed 'I didn't say those things they said'.
'Because I was being railroaded like Trump was being railroaded, judges found me guilty,' he added.
'But because I haven't been on X or any other platform I haven't been able to respond and say what really happened.
'It's not about Alex Jones, it's about all of you losing your rights. I was one of the first big dominoes to fall.'
His first tweet after reinstatement was to repost a comment from fellow far-right influencer Andrew Tate, currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming a gang to abuse women.
'To show respect to Alex Jones for his triumphant return and to show respect to Elon being a hero - tell a globalist to get f***** today,' Tate tweeted.
'Were so back (sic).'
Musk told advertisers including IBM and Disney to 'go f*** yourselves', after they deserted his platform over recent weeks in response to pressure over its platforming of allegedly pro-Nazi and white nationalist accounts.
Since buying Twitter for $44 billion last year he has reinstated a series of high-profile accounts including those of Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
But he tweeted that he continues to 'vehemently disagree with what (Jones) said about Sandy Hook'.
'But we are a platform that believes in freedom of speech are we not?
'If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for X financially, but principle matter more than money.'
Morgan responded to the reinstatement, tweeting: 'Alex Jones owes Sandy Hook families over $1bn in damages for the years of harassment and threats he caused with them with the deliberate wicked lies that he peddled to worsen and exploit their misery.
'That's hate speech, not free speech.
'Great to have this calm rational human being back on here.'
And contrary to popular belief it was NOT because he entertained some conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook, as crazy as they were.
Twitter specifically cited the Oliver Darcy confrontation, who is a public figure (working for CNN), which took place on public property, while Darcy was working in the capacity of a reporter at the time, outside a congressional hearing about censorship on social media....[Link]