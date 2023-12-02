Ken Paxton
Paxton's office accused Pfizer of 'unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company's COVID-19 vaccine'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant lied about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Paxton's office accused Pfizer of "unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and attempting to censor public discussion of the product."

Paxton said Pfizer's claim that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was "highly misleading."

The Republican AG accused Pfizer of using misleading statistics from initial trial results to "unduly influence" consumer choice by giving the impression that the vaccine was durable.

Paxton accused Pfizer of engaging in a campaign to silence and intimidate people who spoke out against the vaccine.

"We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies," Attorney General Paxton said.

Thursday's lawsuit follows Paxton's investigation into Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers announced earlier this year.

Pfizer said Paxton's lawsuit has "no merit."

"Pfizer is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines. Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death. The representations made by the company about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based," Pfizer said in a statement.