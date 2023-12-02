© Sputnik/Anatoly Medved

The Supreme Court of Russia outlawed the "international LGBT public movement" on Thursday, designating it as extremist. The ruling also affects its subsidiaries, the court announced, without naming specific organizations.The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by the Russian Justice Ministry, argued thatThe hearings took place behind closed doors and lasted over four hours as the case involved more than 20 tomes of material, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Supreme Court's press service. No representatives of the "international LGBT movement" were present during the hearings, with only an attorney for the Justice Ministry in attendance.Over the past few years, Russia has gradually tightened its legislation aimed at countering the spread of so-called "LGBT ideology." In 2013, the country outlawed the dissemination of such propaganda among minors, extending the measure to adults last December.However, it still remains unclear which pro-LGBT groups exactly the new ruling will affect in Russia. The country's largest such group is the 'Russian LGBT network,' a civic platform established in the mid-2000s to bring together regional organizations advocating the rights of sexual minorities.that has advocated gay rights since the late 1970s.