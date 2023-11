© Hans Pennink/AP/File/Thomas Habr/Unsplash/KJN



"D.C. has abandoned us, and they need to be paying their cost to this national problem. This is unfair what we're doing to migrant asylum-seekers, and it's unfair what we're doing to everyday taxpayers."

"I tell people all the time when they stop me on the subway system, 'Don't yell at me. Yell at D.C.' We deserve better as a city."

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting local jurisdictions hosting recently arrived migrants and we will continue working to deliver support in every way we can. We have asked Congress for $1.4 billion in additional grant funding to support local communities and have ask for additional personnel to build upon the improvements DHS has made to processing work permits."

Adams claimed that the lack of federal funding made the crisis unfair to both immigrants and the city because it forced each city agency to reduce its budget by 5% in November. Another 5% reduction is expected in January if the Biden administration does not provide any funding. During a town hall in Brooklyn, Adams said:New York City has witnessed more than 125,000 asylum-seekers enter its care since the spring of last year, which has put a major drain on city resources. In order to respond to the influx,Adams has asked President Joe Biden to help ease the financial burden, which isif the crisis remains the same, but he has seen little response. Biden and Adams have reportedly not spoken directly in roughly a year.Adams said:The mayor was also scheduled to sit down with White House officials earlier this month alongside other Democratic mayors whose cities have been greatly affected by the surge of illegal immigration along the county's southern border.A White House spokesperson, in an email, told the Washington Examiner at the time that the administration is committed to helping the mayors get funding from Congress, but the White House has only requested $1.4 billion so far.The city has received $1.5 billion from the state of New York so far, and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has also urged the Biden administration to send more federal aid for the immigration crisis.