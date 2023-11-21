© TruthPress



"Getting more American-made electric heat pumps on the market will help families and businesses save money with efficient heating and cooling technology. These investments will create thousands of high-quality, good-paying manufacturing jobs and strengthen America's energy supply chain, while creating healthier indoor spaces through home-grown clean energy technologies."

"Today's Defense Production Act funds for heat pump manufacturing show that President Biden is treating climate change as the crisis it is. These awards will grow domestic manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and boost American competitiveness in industries of the future."

"The president was using his wartime emergency powers under the Defense Production Act to turbocharge U.S. manufacturing of clean technologies and strengthen our energy security."

"This is absolutely shameful corporate welfare. But we're to believe that, because it's for the sake of climate change, all is well. I think that's ridiculous. Of all the Biden administration's claimed climate emergency declarations, this may be the craziest of them all. There is no shortage of heat pumps — it's just that not every homeowner wants them. Consumers ought to decide for themselves. The government has no role in tilting the balance in favor of one energy source over another. That's clearly what's happening here."

"Energy security is a top priority for AGA. We are deeply disappointed to see the Defense Production Act, which is intended as a vital tool for advancing national security against serious outside threats, being used as an instrument to advance a policy agenda contradictory to our nation's strong energy position.



"Increased use of natural gas has been responsible for sixty percent of the electrical grid's CO2 emissions reductions. This vital tool for emissions reductions and energy system resilience should not be unfairly undermined through misuse of the Defense Production Act."

President Biden invoked a Cold War-era law in a surprising move Fridayan alternative to gas-powered residential furnaces.In a joint announcement with the White House, the Department of Energy (DOE) saidThe significant level of funding was made possible after Biden utilized theto increase domestic production of green energy technologies.Under the actions announced Friday, theThe projects will advance manufacturing of industrial, commercial and residential heat pump technology.a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview:The action Friday comes less than two months after the DOE issued new regulationsas part of its climate agenda and broad effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.DOE's finalized regulations, which are slated to go into effect in 2028, specifically require furnaces to achieve an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) of 95%,The current market standard AFUE for a residential furnace is 80%.Because of the stringent AFUE requirements, the regulations would largely take non-condensing gas furnaces — which are generally less efficient, but cheaper — off the market. But consumers who replace their non-condensing furnace with a condensing furnace after the rule is implemented facetold Fox News Digital on Friday:According to the Congressional Research Service,Biden previously invoked the DPA to accelerate domestic critical mineral production and to pause tariffs on Chinese solar panel imports, claiming that climate change is a national emergency.In addition to consumer furnaces, over the last several months, theAccording to the DOE, its past and planned appliance regulationsand reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2.4 billion metric tons over the next 30 years.