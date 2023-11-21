The Pentagon
They say the Pentagon is the government's favorite money laundering tool for a reason. It is comical that they even attempt to audit the Pentagon when they know the agency will fail miserably. The government spent $187 million to conduct the meaningless audit at 700 locations. This year, as with the year prior, only 7 of the 29 sub-audits passed. HALF of the claimed assets were nowhere to be found by the 1,600 hired auditors. How does trillions of dollars disappear?

Trillions have gone missing since pre-9/11. There is no ongoing investigation into finding the whereabouts of these funds that belong to taxpaying citizens. The September 11, 2001, attack occurred one day after former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld sounded the alarm bells and notified the public that $2.3 trillion in transactions could not be traced. The WTC7 demolition on 9/11 destroyed the room where the Pentagon audit was taking place and also happened to be the location of my computer system. I received from the SEC explaining that everything had simply been destroyed and no further questions were permitted.
That was only the tip of the Pentagon's long history of misplacing TRILLIONS. In May, the Pentagon admitted that it misplaced thousands of F-35 jet parts to the tune of $1.6 trillion. Then in June, the Pentagon announced that it had misplaced over $6.2 billion in funds destined for Ukraine. "We have confirmed that for FY23, the final calculation is $3.6 billion, and for FY22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion," the Pentagon press secretary said. "These valuation errors in no way limit or restricted the size of any of our PDAs or impacted the provision of support to Ukraine." They chalked up the missing funds to an "accounting error" and never touched on the situation again. The press secretary stated that their main concern was simply their ability to continue funneling money to Ukraine.

Lloyd Austin has been the Secretary of Defense since January 2021. Instead of focusing on his duties at home, Austin traveled to Ukraine days after the failed audit to pledge his support to Zelensky. "We will remain with you for the long-haul. What happened here in Ukraine - that not only matters to Ukraine but it matters to the rest of the world. It certainly matters to the United States of America," he stated.

We are pledging more money to foreign nations despite trillions vanishing. These funds are taken from hardworking Americans and used by the globalists to fund their own self-interests rather than we the people. This amount of money could end hunger, water shortages, homelessness, improve education, and fix our broken infrastructure. Everything they do is deliberate - they have no desire to help the people since that is not in their self-interest. We must question why most of the country is financially struggling, living paycheck to paycheck while receiving nothing in return.