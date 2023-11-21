Earth Changes
Watch: EF-1 tornado touches down in Arizona mountains in November
Hillary Andrews
Fox Weather
Mon, 20 Nov 2023 14:05 UTC
Fox Weather
Mon, 20 Nov 2023 14:05 UTC
Residents were shocked to see the twisting funnel at 5,150-feet elevation.
"I've never seen a tornado in the mountains before," said a dad who caught the scene on his phone.
Strong winds flatten the family's inflatable Christmas decorations in the front yard.
"Get inside girls," the dad yelled to his screaming girls.
"I was so scared," said another woman. "What is happening?"
The tornado caught most off-guard largely because of the myth that tornadoes can't form on mountains.
"While conditions would not be optimal for tornado development on top of mountains... tornadoes have been documented to cross the Appalachian Mountains and cross a 10 thousand foot tall mountain in Yellowstone National Park," wrote the NWS Milwaukee office.
The NWS Flagstaff office had a survey team in Star Valley on Sunday and determined damage was consistent with winds between 59-105 mph. The twister cut a path about 100 yards wide for 1.4 miles.
Weather radar indicated that it was a tornado, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The NWS storm reports say 20 structures suffered roof and window damage. When NOAA posted the storm reports, local authorities said there were no injuries, but an official told another local media source that the winds killed a dog.
Residents on the video also report several downed trees.
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
