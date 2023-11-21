© Getty Images / Martin Puddy

Western currencies have been almost completely phased out in Russia-China trade, as nearly all payments between the countries are now carried out in rubles and yuan, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov announced on Monday.According to Belousov, 95% of all transactions between Russia and China are now carried out in one of the countries' national currencies, and given the rapid expansion of mutual trade and cooperation, this percentage is likely to grow.Speaking at a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission in Beijing, the deputy prime minister said bilateralHe noted that China has long been among Russia's major trade partners and that the scope of investment opportunities for the two countries is expanding."New joint investment projects are being launched in priority sectors such as the automotive industry, mining and gas chemical industries, agriculture, logistics, IT sector and others," Belousov said.Belousov stated.Russia has largely been supplying China with energy products, such as oil and gas, as well as refined products, agri-food, and industrial products. China has been exporting almost all types of goods, including food, equipment, mobile phones, electronics, engineering products, furniture, toys, textiles, clothing, and footwear.