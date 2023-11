© VCG

as one of the largest crude oil producers in the world, Saudi Arabia usually uses the US dollar for its international trade

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, and the Saudi Central Bank have signed a local currency swap agreement. The swap size is 50 billion yuan ($6.98 billion) or 26 billion Saudi riyals. It will be valid for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement, the PBC said on Monday in a statement.The swap arrangement, which has been approved by the State Council,, read the statement.Amid the continued internationalization of the yuan, experts said that the swapThe agreement is a breakthrough to promote the use of the yuan in the Middle East and, Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday.Saudi Arabian, said Xi, adding that the deal may facilitate bilateral energy trade.For instance,, Xi added. Observers said that the use of the yuan may bolster bilateral crude exchanges., with Saudi Arabia ranked first, according to China Petrochem.The report added that about one-quarter of Saudi Arabia's crude oil has been exported to China in recent years. China is the largest importer of crude oil from Saudi Arabia., said Xi. Saudi Arabia's pioneering move may play a vital role in boosting the yuan's use among regional countries, which will also support the currency's internationalization, he noted.Chinese authorities are striving to promote the yuan's internationalization. China's central bank has vowed to promote the internationalization of the yuan earlier this month in a steady and prudent manner, with targets set for the opening-up of the financial market. Facilitation of the use of the yuan as an international currency is an important highlight.The PBC said that continuous efforts will be made to steadily advance bilateral currency swaps and local currency settlement cooperation with other central banks, including effectively leveraging currency swaps to support the development of the offshore yuan market and facilitate trade and investment.