Gun Law
Another indicator that the people have lost all hope in the public sector is the recent rise in gun sales across America. Gun sales rose 8.3% in the past year, according to the FBI National Instant Background Check System (NICS). Over 1.33 million guns were legally acquired in October alone.

The people do not trust the government to protect them. We have seen the deliberate migrant invasion sweet across the nation. Crime has risen in every major US city and the laws in place prevent the police from arresting criminals. The Israel-Hamas rallies were another tipping point as people are watching their fellow Americans rip down flags and violently take to the streets.

There are about 500 million privately owned guns in the US. The Second Amendment is our key to freedom from an oppressive government. Simply look at history - Hitler confiscated the guns, Mao confiscated the guns, Stalin confiscated the guns, Kim Jung-Il confiscated the guns, Pol Pot confiscated the guns, and Chavez confiscated the guns to name a few. Governments have historically removed the right to bear arms before implementing the most oppressive regimes imaginable. It has happened countless times throughout history, and yet, there are still those who believe we would be safer without the ability to protect ourselves.

Handguns
The Second Amendment promises Americans: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. That means any gun restrictions are completely unconstitutional. Laws are NEVER implemented to protect the people, but rather, they are implemented to control us.