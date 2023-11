© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed a resolution Friday to expel New York GOP Rep. George Santos after a committee report uncovered "substantial evidence" the congressman broke the law."Given the intense public scrutiny surrounding Representative Santos and the ongoing activity at the DOJ, including indictments, the Ethics Committee decided to finish its work without going through a lengthier process that provides for the Committee to make a recommendation of punishment to the House," Guest said in a statement.In mid-May, the House voted to move a Democrat-led expulsion resolution against Santos to the Ethics Committee, which was still investigating the congressman's conduct.After the congressman was first elected in the 2022 midterms, reports emerged that Santos embellished his background and life experiences, including where he attended college, his career and other personal traits.Following the report's release, Santos announced on Twitter that he would not seek another term in the lower chamber in 2024, calling the findings "biased" and a "disgusting politicized smear."Santos did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's requests for comment.