House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel George Santos
Daily Caller
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 09:18 UTC
The ethics report released Thursday found that Santos used campaign cash for "personal uses" and "knowingly" committed fraud, all while misrepresenting his resume to constituents, voters and staff. Guest's resolution, which argues Santos "is not fit to serve as a Member of the United States House of Representatives," will be taken up following Congress' Thanksgiving recess.
"Given the intense public scrutiny surrounding Representative Santos and the ongoing activity at the DOJ, including indictments, the Ethics Committee decided to finish its work without going through a lengthier process that provides for the Committee to make a recommendation of punishment to the House," Guest said in a statement. "The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee's Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion. So, separate from the Committee process and my role as Chairman, I have filed an expulsion resolution."
Santos was arrested in early May over alleged fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements, and later received a 23-count superseding indictment with additional related charges. The congressman has since pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In mid-May, the House voted to move a Democrat-led expulsion resolution against Santos to the Ethics Committee, which was still investigating the congressman's conduct.
The ethics report found "substantial evidence" that the congressman "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act."
Santos "blatantly stole from his campaign," "deceived donors," "reported fictitious loans" and conducted "fraudulent or otherwise questionable business dealings," according to the findings.
After the congressman was first elected in the 2022 midterms, reports emerged that Santos embellished his background and life experiences, including where he attended college, his career and other personal traits.
Following the report's release, Santos announced on Twitter that he would not seek another term in the lower chamber in 2024, calling the findings "biased" and a "disgusting politicized smear."
Santos did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's requests for comment.
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
Curiosity killed the cat, but where human beings are concerned, the only thing a healthy curiosity can kill is ignorance.
Recent Comments
The UN is a nice idea, its too bad its proven to be pretty much powerless against psychopathy.
As a side note, about 10 minutes ago, an emergency car rushed to the parking lot in front of my house. The emergeny doctor(s) tried to resuscitate...
As a side note, the man looks like a late (fat) Elvis clone. Perhaps that is what we can expect from him - entertainment ...
Argentina's libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei.. has outlined his intention to convert to Judaism, though he also acknowledged that...
Shades of The Son of Sam... In July 2023, the journalist Juan Luis González released El Loco, a biography of Milei, with whom he held a number of...
Comment: See also: