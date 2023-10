Lying Long Island Rep. George Santos surrendered Wednesday as federal prosecutors revealed the charges against him — including that he embezzled $50,000 in campaign money to buy designer clothing and pay personal expenses.Santos, 34, is also accused of cheating his way to COVID unemployment benefits and lying to Congress on financial disclosure forms in which he claimed to be a millionaire, according to the 13-count indictment against him.He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in Central Islip federal court and was released on $500,000 bond.The openly gay GOP lawmaker — who was elected Nov. 8 to represent New York's 3rd District in Long Island and Queens — made headlines last year after copping to elaborate lies about his education, work experience, and family history before he was voted in. Santos has since been deemed a pariah by other New York Republicans — many of whom have called for him to step down."This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," said US Attorney Breon Peace in a statement."He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and lied to the House of Representatives," Peace continued.According to the indictment, Santos allegedly solicited two separate payments of $25,000 from two people under the pretense that the money would be used for TV advertisements and for other campaign costs in the 2022 race.Santos allegedly tricked a Queens-based political consultant, "Person 1," into helping him secure the campaign contributions from the two donors. He told the consultant in a Sept. 12, 2022, text message that "Company 1" — which received the contributions — "existed 'just to help this race' and there were 'no limits'" to the number of contributions he was allowed to receive, the indictment states.So "Person 1" told "Contributor 1" on Oct. 20 that the money would be spent "to get our advertising up on TV," the court papers claim.On Oct. 26, "in reliance upon these emails and text messages, 'Contributor 1′" transferred $25,000 to be wired to "Company 1," the indictment states.Similarly, "Person 1" told "Contributor 2" that the funds would be spent "directly on supporting George and his election," the court papers claim.He received unemployment benefits totaling $24,744 by claiming he was unemployed from June 19, 2020, through April 15, 2021, according to prosecutors.And prosecutors say that Santos also lied in statements to the House about his income — overstating certain income and failing to report others.In May 2020, Santos filed two disclosures with the House claiming he received $55,000 from "Company 2" when he actually only received a salary of $27,555 in 2019, the indictment says. And he lied about receiving $25,403 from "Investment Firm 1," the indictment claims.Then in 2022, he again lied about his financials on the House disclosures, overstating his income and assets, prosecutors say.Santos allegedly claimed he earned a $750,000 salary from his Florida-based company Devolder Organization LLC.He also claimed he received dividends from the company valued at between $1 million and $5 million and claimed he had between $100,000 and $250,000 both in his savings and checking accounts.Meanwhile, he failed to disclose that in 2021, he received $28,000 from "Investment Firm 1" and also failed to report more than $20,000 in unemployment benefits, the indictment alleges.