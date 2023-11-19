First Ladies make joint call on the world about Palestine

© UzDaily



-- In a gathering in Istanbul on 15 November 2023, the spouses of Heads of States and Government, along with representatives from various countries, convened at the "United for Peace in Palestine" Summit.with the spouses of leaders in Istanbul.Spouses and special representatives of state leaders from many countries, including Qatar, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan, conveyed a message to the world for the innocent people of Gaza.The summit aimed to advocate for a just and lasting peace and mobilize the international community to address what they assert may constitute war crimes."We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian tragedy in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, especially East Jerusalem, due to the war that has unfolded since October 7, 2023," the statement of the summit said.They underscored that this blockade not only prevents civilians from accessing basic necessities but has also evolved into a severe violation of human rights.The leaders' spouses did not shy away from highlighting the grim statistics, pointing out that the tragedy in Gaza since 7 October has resulted in the deaths of more than 11 thousand civilians, predominantly children and women.The urgency of the situation prompted a call for immediate action to ensure the safety of pregnant women, children, infants, and patients who find themselves in inhumane conditions and are at risk of massacre.The summit attendees expressed a collective desire for a two-state solution, envisioning a future where both Israelis and Palestinians can raise their children in peace and security.The summit's joint declaration outlined a series of calls to action,1. Immediate and collective action to halt the ongoing massacres in Gaza.2. An immediate cessation of Israeli attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, medical facilities, refugee camps, United Nations facilities, and places of worship.3. An urgent ceasefire to end hostilities, accompanied by the provision of unhindered, sufficient, and safe humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.4. A firm rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian civilian population, recognizing the severe impact of displacement, especially on women, children, and the elderly.5. Immediate and full compliance by all parties with their obligations under international law.