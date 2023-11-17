© Getty Images / SanderStock

"We regret that certain so-called independent outlets allow themselves (by mistake or intentionally) to spread lies and put a large number of people at possible security risks," the foundation said in a statement.

The organization, however, denies links to Alexey Navalny's FBK and that it used network to target rival Russian opposition groups.The pro-opposition troll farm was exposed in an explosive report published on Wednesday by SVTV, an online outlet created by Russian libertarian activist Mikhail Svetov.Other personnel include Michael Weiss and Tom Firestone, a former legal officer at the US embassy in Moscow who was expelled from Russia in 2013.The NGO claimed the investigation by SVTV was "inaccurate on a large number of points" and strongly denied any links to Navalny's FBK. The foundation also insisted the network has been never used to discredit "any opposition politicians, journalists, projects or groups."Earlier, FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov denied the anti-corruption foundation was associated with the troll network, vowing to prove this in court, if needed.According to the SVTV report, the troll network has been outsourced by FRF to Reforum, a Lithuania-based non-profit, which hired contractors to perform "social media management consultations."The network brings together "tens and hundreds of Russian activists, media and SMM professionals, working around the clock," as well as "analysts" to study ways of waging "information war," the NGO stated.