"It seems that Israel is being given almost a carte blanche to do whatever it is. And I don't blame America, they've always been on the wrong side of history. The US has a powerful media which is funded by the most powerful propagandists."

"South Africa has imposed sanctions on Israel and calls for peace to support Palestine. Israel's embassies must be removed. The food on the shelves, if they come from Israel, must be removed. We must sanction Israel."

"We have the problem with the Zionists who are oppressing the Palestinian people, killing the children of Gaza and pregnant women. During apartheid in South Africa, there were white people who fought against the oppressors - against their own skin color.



"The ideal situation would be a two-state solution."

Israel is being given carte blanche to do whatever it wants, the great-grandson of the late South African leader told RT...spoke to RT about the late anti-apartheid leader, while calling for support for the Palestinian people.He noted thatSpeaking to RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Mayibuye said it appears to him that Israel can do whatever it wants with impunity.He compared the Israel-Hamas war with apartheid, claiming that the US had sent CIA agents to arrest Nelson Mandela, and "international forces sponsored what was happening."He said:The Palestinians and Hamas must defend themselves, and "need to be armed" by South Africa, Mayibuye said.He stressed that