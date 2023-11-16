© Rutube / The Vovan and Lexus Show



Europeans "have no choice" but to help Kiev, Krisjanis Karins told Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.Western states have no other choice than to pour more resources into Ukraine so it can continue to fight Russia, former Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told pranksters Vovan and Lexus.The minister was the latest confirmed target of Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as a senior African official. Similar videos featuring Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas were released in the past two weeks. The Latvian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Karins had been pranked.While the diplomat highlighted the supposed Russian threat, he appeared to undermine Kiev's narrative that should Ukraine fall, Moscow would attack other nations in the West. NATO is vastly superior to Russia in terms of manpower and military capabilities, he stated, so a direct conflict would "only end badly for Russia."Moscow considers the Ukraine conflict to be part of a US-led proxy war against Russia. Officials have cited NATO expansion in Europe at the expense of Russian national security as one of the key triggers of the hostilities.In 2021, Moscow proposed cooling down the tensions by halting the military bloc's growth on the continent, but NATO argued that every nation, including Ukraine, has the right to join the alliance.