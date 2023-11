© Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images



. "The answer was no - she would not deny the teachings of her faith. The cross-examination bore all the resemblance of a 'heresy' trial of the middle ages; it was implied that Räsänen had 'blasphemed' against the dominant orthodoxies of the day."

A Finnish court dismissed all charges against parliament member Päivi Räsänen after she was accused of hate speech for tweeting a Bible verse, according to a press release.Räsänen was charged in 2021 with "agitation against a minority group," which falls under the "war crimes and crimes against humanity" section in the Finnish criminal code . The Helsinki Court of Appeal found Räsänen not guilty Tuesday, affirming the ruling of a district court that acquitted her in March 2022, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).The charges against Räsänen stemmed from a 2019 tweet sharing a Bible versealong with statements sharing her beliefs on a 2019 radio show and a 2004 pamphlet she published, titled "Male & Female He Created Them." The publisher of the pamphlet, Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola, was tried alongside Räsänen."At the heart of the prosecutor's examination of Räsänen was this: would she recant her beliefs?" Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International and part of Räsänen's legal team, said in a statement ADF President Kristen Waggoner tweeted that Räsänen's victory "should resonate globally."Räsänen said she is "deeply relieved" by the court's ruling."It isn't a crime to tweet a Bible verse, or to engage in public discourse with a Christian perspective," Räsänen said in a statement. "The attempts made to prosecute me for expressing my beliefs have resulted in an immensely trying four years, but my hope is that the result will stand as a key precedent to protect the human right to free speech."Prosecutors have the option to appeal to the Finnish Supreme Court by Jan. 15, 2024, according to the press release.