stop cop city protest georgia
Police in DeKalb County, Georgia on Monday launched tear gas and flash-bang grenades against Antifa-aligned militants who attempted to stop construction at the city of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.


According to the Associated Press, more than 500 people marched from a park to the construction site, around 2 miles away.



On a road outside the construction site, militants in masks, goggles, and Black Bloc attempted to force their way past a police line, but were pushed back, with officers responding with tear gas.


The event, called "Block Cop City," had been organized through events held across the county and is the latest in militants' efforts to stop the construction of the facility. Over 60 people have been indicted in a RICO case related to these violent actions, and dozens more have been charged with domestic extremism.

61 suspects were indicted in September in Fulton County, Georgia on their often violent efforts to halt construction on the facility, all being accused of violating the state's RICO Act.

"We contend the 61 defendants together have conspired against the construction of the Atlanta public safety training center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction," Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr said. "As this indictment shows, looking the other way when violence occurs is not an option in Georgia."