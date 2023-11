Police in DeKalb County, Georgia on Monday launched tear gas and flash-bang grenades against Antifa-aligned militants who attempted to stop construction at the city of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.According to the Associated Press , more than 500 people marched from a park to the construction site, around 2 miles away.61 suspects were indicted in September in Fulton County, Georgia on their often violent efforts to halt construction on the facility, all being accused of violating the state's RICO Act."We contend the 61 defendants together have conspired against the construction of the Atlanta public safety training center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction," Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr said . "As this indictment shows, looking the other way when violence occurs is not an option in Georgia."