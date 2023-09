© Unknown



"The purpose of Defend the Atlanta Forest is to occupy of parts or all of 381 forested acres in DeKalb County, Georgia that is owned by Atlanta Police Foundation and leased by the City of Atlanta for the purpose of preventing the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.



"Each individual charged in this indictment, knowingly joined the conspiracy in an attempt to prevent the training center from being built."

"Jurgens did join and organized mob and succeeded in overwhelming the police force, thereby aiding and abetting in the offense of Arson and Domestic Terrorism in an attempt to occupy the DeKalb forest and prevent the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."

"As the indictment asserts, members of Defend the Atlanta Forest subscribe to a philosophy of anarchy. They hold a core belief that society should abolish police, government, and private business, and as further alleged they're willing to bring about such changes 'by any means necessary' including violence."

On Tuesday, over 60 " Stop Cop City protestors were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia on charges in connection withThe defendants, collectively branded anhave all been accused of violating the state'sIndividual defendants are also facing other charges related to their particular roles.The indictment alleges:Among those named in the indictment isThe 28-year-old wasThe SPLC defended him, suggesting he had been "a legal observer."Tuesday's indictment reiterates:For months, Antifa members and other far-left extremists wreaked havoc on the area, carrying out numerous attacks, setting up potentially deadly booby traps, and generally making it impossible for officials to move forward on the project.During a Tuesday afternoon press conference,He added the group recruited and trained individuals from Georgia and beyond "to participate in this criminal enterprise."