atlanta training center torched
The construction site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training Facility - dubbed "Cop City" - has been attacked by Antifa-affiliated leftists. At least one construction vehicle was set ablaze.

Antifa Mastadon "news" account posted: "Forest defenders have taken over the police surveillance outpost on the power line clearing near Intrenchment Creek. Police retreated after crowd arrived at barbed wire fence and shot fireworks into the area."
atlanta riot tweets

Reporter Billy Heath tweeted "CONSTRUCTION SITE BURNS: Huge plumes of smoke and massive police response after @defendATLforest / #StopCopCity protesters face off with police at the site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training Facility. I'm told Molotov cocktails were thrown. Construction equipment is on fire now. This is on Key Road SE. Police are moving quickly to various areas across the expansive site. #BREAKING#ATL#ATLANTA"



TPM Senior Editor Andy Ngo pointed out that today's direct action was preplanned with a "week of action" promoted on Twitter: "The violent attacks in #Atlanta today were organized. The direct actions were promoted weeks ago on the main account of the group representing the domestic terrorism movement to use violence to prevent a first responder training center southeast of Atlanta."


"There is a massive police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta as FOX 5 was told protestors were actively clashing with officers. We have since been told the protest has been contained and many of the protestors have scattered into the woods. A Georgia State Trooper told FOX 5 photographer Billy Heath that rocks, sticks and even a Molotov cocktail were thrown at police," according to Fox 5.

Heath updated the situation on Twitter, adding "Multiple law enforcement agencies have locked down Key Road SE while officers secure the site that has been referred to as "Cop City" by @defendATLforest / #StopCopCity protesters. Protesters held a rally nearby at 5PM and began to march toward the area currently under construction with makeshift shields. A riot began shortly thereafter when rocks, sticks, and other items were thrown at officers. Large smoke plumes filled the sky and I saw one tractor on fire. You can hear the @Atlanta_Police helicopter ahead and several pops in the distance. Key Road SE is quiet at the moment. #atl #news #breaking #atlanta"



Leftist militants had previously called for a "night of rage" and vowed retribution after one of their comrades was shot and killed after allegedly opening fire on police officers trying to clear an autonomous zone.

The extremist had previously attacked and torched an Atlanta police car in February.