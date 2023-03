The construction site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training Facility - dubbed "Cop City" - has been attacked by Antifa-affiliated leftists. At least one construction vehicle was set ablaze.Antifa Mastadon "news" account posted:TPM Senior Editor Andy Ngo pointed out that today's direct action was preplanned with a "week of action" promoted on Twitter:Heath updated the situation on Twitter, adding "Multiple law enforcement agencies have locked down Key Road SE while officers secure the site that has been referred to as "Cop City" by @defendATLforest #StopCopCity protesters.Key Road SE is quiet at the moment. #atl The extremist had previously attacked and torched an Atlanta police car in February.