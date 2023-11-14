Society's Child
French stores mislabeling Israeli products to avoid boycott
RT
Tue, 14 Nov 2023 05:57 UTC
According to the reports, French netizens have spotted Lidl labeling Israeli avocados and pomegranates as being of African or even Spanish origin. A number of users posted photos featuring the products and their labels, both the original and those added by the store, on X (former Twitter) as proof of the misrepresentation, calling the situation "a scandal at Lidl."
"The item is supposed to come from Morocco according to its label, but after examining it, it turns out that the real origin is Israel," wrote one user.
"Same thing [happened to me] this morning at the Lidl in Vallauris - avocados from Morocco on the store label, and on the avocado, an Israeli label... I think there are plenty of stores doing this to sell their stocks," another X user recounted. Similar discrepancies have also reportedly been sighted in Auchan and Carrefour stores.
While some alleged instances of mislabeling predated the Israel-Hamas conflict, their number reportedly surged when the hostilities began in early October and calls from pro-Palestinian activists to boycott Israel-linked goods became more frequent. Some users believe that these calls prompted the stores to intentionally misrepresent products of Israeli origin so that customers would continue to buy them.
Commenting on the reports, Schwarz Group, which owns Lidl stores, said that the supposedly intentional mislabeling was nothing more than "a display error, due to the fact that we regularly have avocados and pomegranates from different sources on the shelves."
"In view of the recent events in the Middle East, we are dismayed by what is happening [in our stores] and are observing the situation with great concern. Schwarz Group companies reject all forms of violence. Our thoughts are with the victims of the conflict," the company's press service told the news outlet.
According to the news outlet Actu Strasbourg, France's Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) has been aware of the complaints and is currently investigating the situation.
"These incidents were the subject of a small number of reports to our services, spread over several months. These, like any consumer report, are taken into account by DGCCRF investigators," the organization told the news outlet.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
Of course, Gerhartsreiter's 'imposter' crimes were very much crimes of the 'geist' of his age. That whole 1980's yuppie, preppie, buppie, guppie...
ADVERTISEMENT: Do you suffer from cognitive dissonance? Ever feel like your emotions are being played with? Have you ever felt like your own...
Hiding the fact that the US has no effective air defense. As Scott Ritter, who was active and present there at the time pointed out, the Patriot...
Artificial Intelligence gone crazy [Link] #astrology
The oil market is where Russia and China positioned the big lever, both by using alternative payments and pulling suppliers on their side. Now...