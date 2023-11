© Unknown



"Our coverage of the war in Gaza is one of the most important and difficult stories imaginable to cover. It affects many of our staff in a deeply personal way and raises complex humanitarian, legal and journalistic issues.



"It is our intention to discuss and get feedback on the editorial challenges this story poses and how we have navigated it so far, and how we can continue to in coming weeks."

"There is no single, easy universally recognised definition of apartheid that is necessarily fulfilled by what Israel is doing. The allegation of war crimes against Israel at the moment is obviously a credible allegation. There are all sorts of credible people and organisations out there who are saying that, in their opinion, what Israel is doing is a war crime, but it's only an opinion. But it's an opinion which has got enough basis, in fact, that it's credible enough for us to be reporting it."

"...but we want to try and get it right, and that's why I'm sitting here wanting to hear from you all. I don't want you to feel like we aren't listening, and we are not taking this seriously. We absolutely are. We think it's vitally important to try to get this right."

"She's broken news, set the agenda with her interviewing and applied the highest editorial standards. Sarah's skills put her up there with the best broadcasters in the world for long-form interviewing. Her reputation and record speaks for itself over decades."

"Guidance will continue to be provided and updated and we'll ensure it's easily accessible to all News staff."

according to several people who attended.The meeting on Wednesday afternoon, which ABC staff described as emotional and at times heated, took place in person and online and was initiated byIn an email to staff, Maley wrote:At the beginning of the meeting, Maley acknowledged the conflict had led to "challenging discussions" with both Muslim and Jewish journalists at the ABC, particularly those with connections to Palestine and Israel.A key issue raised by staff related toJournalists argued that theThey also raised concerns around theregarding Israeli government policy and allegations made by human rights groups Maley said in the meeting:Another issue raised related to a concern among journalists thatand general confusion about what language the broadcaster had signed off on.expressed concern that a perception the ABC was too pro-Israel had impacted their relationships with communities and their ability to do their jobs. Another staff member voiced concerns the broadcaster has made "possibly irreparable damage" to the trust it has built with the Australian Muslim community over the years with its reporting.In response to questions aboutparticularly on its live blog, ABC senior editors acknowledged- particularly junior members of staff. Instead, the organisation was relying on the ad-hoc advice of former Middle East correspondents.Gavin Fang, the ABC's deputy news director, said he and news leaders acknowledged the broadcaster doesn't get it right all the time:Another common thread in the meeting was the feeling among ABC journalists that spokespeople from different organisations were held toon flagship ABC programs. In particular, journalists pointed to 7.30 host Sarah Ferguson's interviews with pro-Israel voices andA spokesperson for the ABC said all interviews are approached with the same intention of providing the most accurate and relevant information from a diversity of perspectives "to cover this unfolding, deeply shocking and tragic situation".News director Justin Stevens further defended the 7.30 host, noting her "superb job" covering the unfolding crisis.Even ABC staff who raised criticisms of the organisation's coverage told this masthead they were thankful for the opportunity to raise their concerns and hoped management would take them on board.A likely outcome from the meeting will be an updated editorial guidance note circulated to staff that addresses a number of issues raised, including the appropriateness of certain forms of language, ensuring adequate context and addressing the issue of false balance.The ABC spokesperson said editorial guidance meetings are held regularly on a range of issues, particularly for major news events.