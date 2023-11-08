© Omar Al-Dirawi/APA Images



Editor's Note: Members of the 1500-strong group Israelis Against Apartheid sent the following letter to Karim A. A. Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, on November 2, 2023 urging immediate international intervention to halt the massacre in Gaza.

We are extremely concerned by the Israeli institutional calls for genocide that are being loudly and clearly voiced in Hebrew and believe that they should be seriously taken into consideration as thousands, if not millions, of lives are at stake.

Issue immediate arrest warrants against Israeli political and military-security leaders who are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity; Accelerate your investigation into the ongoing crimes being perpetrated at this very moment by the State of Israel, its military forces, and armed Israeli citizens under military protection; and To be a validated and balanced platform for alleged crimes arising from the current situation, rather than making reference to unvalidated and unverified claims.

Annex:

Calls for genocide/Justification of genocide

On Friday, October 13th, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that all citizens of Gaza are responsible for the attack Hamas perpetrated in Israel and that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza. A compilation of such calls from Israeli public figures can be found here.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Sderot Mayor, former MK (No. 3 in Naftali Bennett's party) Alon Davidi said: "Every inhabitant of Gaza is ISIS. They must all be hit. ... I have no pity for them. Those who live there, two million people, are Nazis. It's an area of ​​Nazis and ISIS that gives total support to Hamas and Jihad and, as far as I'm concerned, every resident of Gaza is Hamas and ISIS and we need to hold them accountable." Davidi points out that this is the feeling shared by all residents of the South with whom he talks: "People want and say clearly: it's either us - or them."

Former MK Moshe Feiglin called for the complete destruction of Gaza, like Hiroshima (without nukes)

Former Israeli UN ambassador Dan Gillerman called Palestinians "horrible, inhuman animals"

An Israeli government think-tank recently laid out a blueprint for the complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Public figures or organizations :

Eyal Golan, a popular Israeli singer, repeated on Israeli television the characterization of the people of Gaza as 'human animals' adding: "We must erase Gaza and not leave a single person alive there."

An ad widely distributed on Social Media by a Right-wing movement with the heading: "This time we win - End Gaza" spells out its purposes for the Gaza Strip: "Flattening, Occupying, Settling."