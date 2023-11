© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images



"There's going to have to be a reckoning within Israeli society about what happened. Ultimately, the buck stops on the prime minister's desk."

"At no point in recent weeks did the internal political scenario reported in this article come up in the conversations between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu."

"Even the best case scenario for Israel in this war would not likely keep Netanyahu in power because the horror of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack will remain fresh, and because so many Israelis already directly attribute the lack of security to Netanyahu's policies.



"Conversely, even if the war drags on or additional fronts open, I still believe Netanyahu is on his way out because Israelis are already publicly questioning whether he is really the right person, not just to win this specific battle against Hamas, but the broader war for a peaceful and secure Israel."

The Israeli prime minister's political obituary has been written before. But U.S. officials are already gauging potential successors.The topic of Netanyahu's short political shelf life has come up in recent White House meetings involving Biden, according to two senior administration officials. That has included discussions that have taken place since Biden's trip to Israel, where he met with Netanyahu.Biden has gone so far as to suggest to Netanyahu thatthe two administration officials added.A current U.S. official and a former U.S. official both confirmed thatThe current official said the expectation internally was thator at least until the early fighting phase of Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip was over, though all four officials noted the sheer unpredictability of Israeli politics.The administration's dimming view of Netanyahu's political future comes as the president and his foreign policy team try to work with, and diplomatically steer, the Israeli leader as his country pursues a complicated and bloody confrontation with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza and attacked Israel on Oct. 7.Biden's trip to Tel Aviv last month was one largely of support, but privately he also urged Netanyahu to proceed cautiously and not widen the war, according to the two senior administration officials.and be mindful of the steps beyond an effort to decapitate Hamas, including the challenges of any sort of future occupation of Gaza.At one point during the trip,— an implicit suggestion that Netanyahu might not be in power for the duration of what will likely be a lengthy conflict.A separate White House official downplayed the idea that Netanyahu's future was a topic of interest, saying that any chatter was just idle speculation and insisting thatNetanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and his political obituary has been prematurely written before.And after the publication of this story, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, saidsaid NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson,But the current U.S. official said that Netanyahu's shaky hold on power is always "in the background" during internal Biden administration talks about the Middle East. And Biden aides already are engaging an array of other Israeli politicians — some in power, some not — on the war effort. According to the two senior administration officials as well as the current and former U.S. official, those talks have also provided a way to gauge the thinking of various Israelis who might take the helm of the country.Behind the administration's view of Netanyahu iswhich killed some 1,400 people. The growing international opposition to the current Israeli military campaign in Gaza — which has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians — has further shaken his standing.U.S. officials have taken note of Netanyahu's falling approval ratings . They also point to the wave of public reporting about the massive Israeli intelligence failures and— and one done by their American counterparts —While Biden administration officials have offered public declarations of solidarity with the Israeli government during the current crisis, aides are also trying to get ahead of what Netanyahu's downfall could mean for the future Israeli-U.S. relationship. Among other things, the discussing "day after" scenarios for the Gaza Strip once the fighting ends, including the possibility of sending a multinational force — though not necessarily one with U.S. troops — to stabilize the territory.Spokespeople for the State Department and the Israeli embassy in Washington declined to provide comment for this story. Though after publication, an official with the Israeli embassy in Washington did release a statement:the Republican whom Biden defeated in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and may face again in 2024.His increasingly hardline positions over the years have upset Biden aides who still support creating a Palestinian state. Over the past year, he sparked public pushback from Biden over his desire to overhaul Israel's judiciary, an effort many Israelis viewed as damaging to their democracy.But Biden and Netanyahu also have known each other for decades and have managed to remain publicly friendly despite their differences. And in the wake of the Hamas attacks,Behind the scenes, however, Biden has been unsparing in his assessment of what he believes are"They know that this is who they have to work with right now, and no one has suddenly had a revelation about who they are dealing with," said a person familiar with the administration's thinking on Israel.With an eye toward the future,among other Israeli figures, the former official said.The Biden administration has had limited luck convincing Netanyahu and his aides to take their military advice. In particular, American officials have been frustrated over an initial Israeli evacuation order issued for northern Gaza as well as Israel's apparent cutting off of communications in Gaza ahead of the ground invasion.The U.S. isn't willing to back international calls for a cease-fire, but Israel also hasn't agreed to American calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the fighting. An Israeli official told POLITICO on Wednesday morning thataccording to the two senior administration officials. Hagar Chemali, a former National Security Council and Treasury Department official in the Obama administration, said: