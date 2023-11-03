© AFP



The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian group attacked Israel on October 7, two US officials said on Thursday.The two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity,over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts.One of the officials said theyUS officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas' extensive tunnel network.Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City - the Gaza Strip's main city - in their assault on Hamas, which resisted with attacks from underground tunnels.Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials., according to Gaza health authorities.