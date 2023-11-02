putin
© Xinhua/Bai Xueqi
File photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a speech during the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday revoking the country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), according to an officially published document.

The Kremlin had stated earlier that Russia's withdrawal from the treaty would not imply the restoration of nuclear tests.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said Moscow had been waiting for Washington to ratify the treaty for 23 years, but the United States had demonstrated its irresponsible approach towards global security issues.

The CTBT is a multilateral agreement that bans all nuclear explosion tests conducted for peaceful or military purposes.