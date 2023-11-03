Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to provide the Lebanese Hezbollah with a Russian-made missile defense system, according to twoon Friday.The Wagner Group has been tasked with carrying out the delivery of the surface-to-air SA-22 missile system, the sources said.or how close it is to delivery.The system was originally provided by Russia for use by the Syrian government, the sources said.One of the sources said the US has been monitoring the recent movement of the system.The other source said the US assessment was based partly on discussions among Assad, Wagner, and Hezbollah about the delivery of the system.The possibility that Hezbollah could soon have a new air defense system, CNN added.The US has repeatedly warned Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups to stay out of the conflict and has positioned aircraft carriers and troops in the region to try to deter a potential escalation.