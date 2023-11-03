Puppet Masters
CNN claims that Assad agreed to send missile system to Hezbollah, as MSM fabricates case for US involvement and for attack on Syria
Asharq Al Awsat
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 06:34 UTC
The Wagner Group has been tasked with carrying out the delivery of the surface-to-air SA-22 missile system, the sources said. It is not clear whether it has already been delivered or how close it is to delivery.
The system was originally provided by Russia for use by the Syrian government, the sources said.
One of the sources said the US has been monitoring the recent movement of the system.
The other source said the US assessment was based partly on discussions among Assad, Wagner, and Hezbollah about the delivery of the system.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Wagner may provide the system to Hezbollah.
Assad's role has not been previously reported.
The possibility that Hezbollah could soon have a new air defense system comes amid concerns that the militants are considering opening a new front in Israel's war on Hamas, on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, CNN added.
The US has repeatedly warned Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups to stay out of the conflict and has positioned aircraft carriers and troops in the region to try to deter a potential escalation.
Comment: One air defense system isn't going to do much, and so it seems more likely that these anonymous sources are instead attempting to build a case to justify US involvement in the burgeoning conflict, as well as for an attack on Syria. Because, as a number of analysts have suggested, one of the primary targets of the chaos creation campaign, born of Israel's escalation of its ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza, is Syria. Note also that the evidence suggests that US special forces are already working, and dying, on the ground in Gaza:
- Israel rushes warships to Red Sea after attacks by Yemen's Houthis, raises possibility conflict will spill over into Syria
- Putin sends classified message through Syrian envoy to Iran's President Raisi
Three Reasons Why The Wall Street Journal's Report About Wagner & Hezbollah Is A Psy-Op
The Mainstream Media and its supporters have self-explanatory reasons for lending false credence to this information warfare provocation, but the Alt-Media Community should be made aware of what's going on and then stop functioning as their "useful idiots".
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited unnamed US officials on Thursday to report that Wagner is allegedly planning to send an air defense system to Hezbollah. If true, then it would represent Russia's indirect involvement in the latest Israeli-Hamas war on the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance's side. For as much as many in the Alt-Media Community (AMC) and Mainstream Media (MSM) want to believe this, each for polar opposite ideological reasons, it's arguably a psy-op as will be explained below:
----------
1. Russia Strictly Adheres To A Policy Of Principled Neutrality Towards This Conflict
Russia has invested considerable effort into defending its policy of principled neutrality towards this conflict, which readers can learn more about in this analysis here that reviews Lavrov's latest interview where he elaborated on his country's approach. It would therefore be an inexplicable break from precedent as confirmed by those official sources cited in the preceding piece for Russia to all of a sudden voluntarily involve itself in this conflict that it's thus far done its best to avoid getting dragged into.
2. It Would Make More Sense For Iran To Dispatch Analogues Systems To Its Allies
Iran has developed analogous systems to the one that the WSJ claimed might soon be sent to Hezbollah by Wagner, yet their report doesn't account for why the Islamic Republic won't dispatch them to its allies for battlefield testing, nor why Hezbollah supposedly seeks Russian systems instead. These two unaddressed questions make one wonder whether that report's actual aim is to sow distrust between Russia-Iran and Iran-Hezbollah as part of a creative divide-and-rule information warfare provocation.
3. The US Has Been Trying To Turn Russia & Israel Against One Another All Month
The last reason to be skeptical of this report is that the US has tried to turn Russia and Israel against one another all month. To that end, one of its partially government-funded think tanks falsely suggested that the first is allied with Hamas while Senate Minority Leader McConnell claimed that Russia is in an "axis of evil" alongside Iran and its regional allies. The latest report pressures Israel to break ties with Russia and/or launch preemptive strikes against its assets in Syria, both of which advance US interests.
----------
From the above, it can be concluded that the WSJ's report about Wagner and Hezbollah is indeed a psy-op that aims to: 1) discredit Russia's neutral stance towards the conflict; 2) divide Russia-Iran and Iran-Hezbollah; and 3) divide Russia-Israel, all to the US' hegemonic benefit. The MSM and its supporters have self-explanatory reasons for lending false credence to this information warfare provocation, but the AMC should be made aware of what's going on and then stop functioning as their "useful idiots".
I'm posting this two-segment video to set the record straight; there is credible information that indicates Israel, with the backing of the United States, intends to assassinate Syria's President Bashar al-Assad if Hezbollah opens a wide front from southern Lebanon.
To put this in proper context; since 2011, the U.S. waged a secret covert operation in Syria to topple Assad and install a friendly government in Israel. To achieve this goal, the U.S. and its regional allies spent tens of billions in arming and training multinational takfiri terrorist groups.
According to the New York Times, the secret program (Timber Sycamore) was one of the most expensive CIA covert operations in the history of the agency. However, Syria emerged victorious and the terror groups were mostly destroyed with the help of Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah.
While President Trump ended the covert operation in 2017, the Pentagon sent troops to the Eastern shore of the Euphrates to occupy the oil and gas fields and hence, disallow the Syrian government from using the revenues of the oil to reconstruct the war-torn country.
The pro-Syria alliance believes the CIA's attempt to remove Assad was urged by Israel because a pro-Israeli government in Damascus means the isolation of Hezbollah and eventually the Palestinian militant groups fighting against Israel.
With the escalation of the conflict in Palestine and the carpet bombing of Gaza, it is believed that Hezbollah has mobilized its elite forces and kept 1/3 of the Israeli army busy on the northern front by firing ATGMs and rockets at the Israeli forces. But if Israel wages a full-scale invasion of Gaza, it is believed that Hezbollah will intervene and wage a ground offensive on the settlements in northern Israel.
If Hezbollah's offensive materializes, my information indicates that Israel will bomb Damascus and try to kill Assad. Will Israel dare to do that? I believe with the current mentality governing Tel Aviv, everything is possible.
NOTE: the above text is an analysis based on my personal knowledge and different sources. It is not wishful thinking or scaremongering. It is simply a political analysis based on the available information to me.
