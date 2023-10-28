President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the first segment of Russia's new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027.In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin also vowed to proceed with Russia's lunar programme, Russian news agencies reported.Putin was quoted as saying of the new Russian orbital station."And in 2027, The first segment should be place in orbit."He said the development of the station had to proceed "all in good time" or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight.The new station, he said, had to "consider all advanced achievements of science and technology and have the potential to take on the tasks of the future".Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, endorsed Putin's position as a means of maintaining the country's capabilities in manned space flight.Russian agencies quoted him as telling reporters.Putin said."Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future."Borisov saidas now planned.