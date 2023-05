© Natsuko Fukue/AFP via Getty Images



the spacecraft apparently misjudged the altitude, with analysis indicating the lander was still high up when it should have been on the ground.

China and Japan have addressed mysterious circumstances around disappearing space equipment Takeshi Hakamanda, founder and CEO of Japanese spaceflight company Ispace, said of the venture.The company clarified shortly after that engineers had observed that the remaining propellant in the Hakuto-R spacecraft may have been "at the lower threshold and shortly afterward the descent speed rapidly increased," the New York Times reported.The craft launched in December and took a longer, more energy-efficient path to the moon, reaching lunar orbit in March.The final determination was based on the fact thatHakamada said he remains "very, very proud" of the result and he is "not disappointed" as the company can apply "lessons learned" from the failure to improve chances of success during its next two missions.Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China's Mars exploration program , said. "We are monitoring it every day and believe it has not woken up because the sunlight has not yet reached the minimum level for power generation."A pile-up of dust could have impacted the rover's power charging capabilities and thus prevented the rover from waking up after entering hibernation, The Independent reported.Two other robotic rovers have been operating on Mars - NASA's Perseverance and Curiosity, with the former roaming the planet's surface for more than two years and the latter for over a decade.