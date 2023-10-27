A group of friends are missing after a deep sea fishing excursion off the coast of Georgia - sparking a frantic search by the US Coast Guard 80 miles offshore.The trio - identified last week as Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow -, after their 31-foot vessel failed to moor in Brunswick this past Thursday as planned.Nearly a week later, family and friends have still not heard a word - with the Coast Guard now calling the search 'complicated' because of the limited information it has received regarding the crew's prospective whereabouts.As some relatives concede 'they are sick to the stomach' at the thought of the group's prospective fate, searchers said in a statement that they remain 'hopeful' they will be found - despite already searching some 20,000 square nautical miles since Friday.The search has since expanded more north of Brunswick - towards the Carolinas - leaving the missing's loved ones hoping for a miracle.Dalton's sister, Stevie Conway - who is also Caleb's girlfriend - told Action News Jax over the weekend: 'It's absolutely terrifying. We are sick to our stomachs.'Lots of tears and gatherings,' she added. 'Getting together to try to uplift each other and stay positive whenever we're all wanting to fall apart.'Coast Guard officials expressed similar optimism in their own statement, after beginning their search effort on Friday.Searching all day over the weekend and again Monday, they have yet to declare the search a recovery mission, supposedly a good sign.Speaking to the CBS affiliate, Conway said: 'We're just continuing to stay positive throughout all this and hoping that the Coast Guard calls us with some kind of good, positive news at some point.'That said, it was the first such outing for Caleb, who is seen in an eerie photo snapped sometime before their excursion on the deck of the boat.His brother, Cameron Wilkinson, spoke about his sibling's nautical inexperience, while describing how he recently decided to take up deep-sea fishing and by taking a job with the boat's captain, Dalton Conway.'Caleb's always been very cautious about everything he's done, and if he wasn't comfortable with Dalton and going out there, then he wouldn't have done it in the first place,' Cameron explained to ABC News.'We're all hoping they're just drifting off and trying to figure out what to do. We have no idea what's going on. Honestly, we're just hoping that they come home.'He added: 'From me and him growing up, we never really had any experience on boats and going fishing and stuff like that. We always fished in ponds and stuff, but never anything on a boat.'The Coast Guard, meanwhile, said 16 planes and US Coast Guard Stations stretching from Miami to North Carolina are aiding in the search, which for the fourth time in a row Monday, came up emptyhanded.Speaking to ABC, he reiterated how the boat was well-equipped with life vests, a satellite, and distress beacons needed to stay in communication in case of an emergency, and that no such alerts have gone off.'We know that the boat had an electronic beacon onboard, which we call an EPIRB, and we know that beacon has not activated,' Erickson explained as the search concluded its fourth day.'We have not received any beacons that have gone off. That's a reason to be hopeful,' he explained.The search is set to resume Tuesday at sunrise, officials said.