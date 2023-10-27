Society's Child
Mystery as three friends go missing during deep sea fishing trip 80 miles off the coast of Georgia
Daily Mail
Tue, 24 Oct 2023 07:11 UTC
The trio - identified last week as Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow - have been lost since October 14, after their 31-foot vessel failed to moor in Brunswick this past Thursday as planned.
Nearly a week later, family and friends have still not heard a word - with the Coast Guard now calling the search 'complicated' because of the limited information it has received regarding the crew's prospective whereabouts.
As some relatives concede 'they are sick to the stomach' at the thought of the group's prospective fate, searchers said in a statement that they remain 'hopeful' they will be found - despite already searching some 20,000 square nautical miles since Friday.
Dalton's sister, Stevie Conway - who is also Caleb's girlfriend - told Action News Jax over the weekend: 'It's absolutely terrifying. We are sick to our stomachs.
'Lots of tears and gatherings,' she added. 'Getting together to try to uplift each other and stay positive whenever we're all wanting to fall apart.'
The group - known to extend fishing trips to maximize their catch - have yet to be found, and their communication systems have been down since Saturday.
That said, a sensor made to go off in the event one of the emergency rafts on board hits the water has not been sounded - leaving relatives like Stevie some hope that they are still just lost at sea.
Coast Guard officials expressed similar optimism in their own statement, after beginning their search effort on Friday.
Searching all day over the weekend and again Monday, they have yet to declare the search a recovery mission, supposedly a good sign.
Speaking to the CBS affiliate, Conway said: 'We're just continuing to stay positive throughout all this and hoping that the Coast Guard calls us with some kind of good, positive news at some point.'
As of Monday night, such news has yet to come - despite both Dalton and Tyler being professional fishermen who regularly take these kind of trips, with the 31-foot Carol Anne reportedly well-equipped to do so.
That said, it was the first such outing for Caleb, who is seen in an eerie photo snapped sometime before their excursion on the deck of the boat.
'Caleb's always been very cautious about everything he's done, and if he wasn't comfortable with Dalton and going out there, then he wouldn't have done it in the first place,' Cameron explained to ABC News.
'We're all hoping they're just drifting off and trying to figure out what to do. We have no idea what's going on. Honestly, we're just hoping that they come home.'
He added: 'From me and him growing up, we never really had any experience on boats and going fishing and stuff like that. We always fished in ponds and stuff, but never anything on a boat.'
The Coast Guard, meanwhile, said 16 planes and US Coast Guard Stations stretching from Miami to North Carolina are aiding in the search, which for the fourth time in a row Monday, came up emptyhanded.
That day, Coast Guard Sector Charleston Lieutenant Commander Jason Erickson theorized that if the group came into trouble by a drift wrought by the infamous Gulf Stream, 'the drift would eventually take them into the Gulf Stream which would continue to the northeast at a faster rate.'
Speaking to ABC, he reiterated how the boat was well-equipped with life vests, a satellite, and distress beacons needed to stay in communication in case of an emergency, and that no such alerts have gone off.
'We know that the boat had an electronic beacon onboard, which we call an EPIRB, and we know that beacon has not activated,' Erickson explained as the search concluded its fourth day.
'It is supposed to self-activate once it gets submerged in the water, and then it should release and give a position and indicate that there is some kind of distress.
'We have not received any beacons that have gone off. That's a reason to be hopeful,' he explained.
The search is set to resume Tuesday at sunrise, officials said.
Having grown up on the east coast of Canada, many was a time fisher men went missing in small boats, bigger than the one in this article. Many was a time the story never made it past the local east coast press. Many was a time the big press never made mention of these tradgies.
So why this one and why now?
The best news in the world right now, is no news, and to achieve that you have to turn off the msm as all they push is bad news, fear news,...evil news. The better to enchant you with.
I hope this isn't what happened, but otherwise how could they not have found it by now? It's not like they were 1,000 miles from anywhere during a storm.
Suggest there is something else behind the scenes.
Begs the question, does any coastguard operation, have a Lieutenant Commander? Never heard of it before.
Could we be seeing information, that in reality, they are US military personnel lost in the unannounced military ground incursion into Gaza.
Not made in a full disclosure to the US public or a vote in congress for that matter.
I remember some disclosure, that a major military figure, familiar with urban warfare in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere was to be deployed in Gaza.
Latest from the Judge and Col. MacGregor
[Link]
This includes anyone, or anybody or anywhere that do not adopt, the apposing message of a totalitarian future, propagated by governments in the West.
Regardless of age, sex...or even gender.
If the guys were prepared, they should be fine. If they didn't pay attention to the important stuff, then...
I've sailed in a 33' boat offshore a bit and boy even when those 6-9' casual rollers kick up on a beautiful sunny day... wow. Humbling.
Lots of things could have sunk their boat... fire, striking a slightly submerged shipping container/debris at speed, etc. I doubt any "pirates" would have fucked with a 30' fishing boat....
one of these things is not like the other, eh.
But if you wanted to get away and pretend you were dead....this might be a way to do it.
Sorry for the families if they are gone, but the world today is full of lizards.