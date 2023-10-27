Society's Child
Sturgeon's Covid lockdown so tough 'families considered suicide pacts'
Telegraph
Tue, 24 Oct 2023 20:56 UTC
On Tuesday the first day of evidence in the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry heard harrowing testimony of the impact lockdown had on the lives of vulnerable Scots, including young people with learning disabilities and care home residents treated as "prisoners".
While some victims expressed sympathy for the UK's need to enter lockdown in March 2020, they claimed groups at high risk from the virus were later unfairly prioritised over people with other health conditions.
While Scotland went into lockdown at the same time as the rest of the UK, Ms Sturgeon was generally far slower to ease restrictions and reopen society.
The Scottish inquiry is examining the devolved government's response to the crisis.
Amber Galbraith KC, representing the learning disability charity PAMIS, said that a "vital framework of support" had collapsed with the imposition of lockdown.
She claimed some of the most vulnerable people in Scotland had been left "abandoned, forgotten and invisible" by the Scottish Government, as services they relied on were abruptly axed.
"Another mother expressed concern about care arrangements for her son if she and her husband became ill with Covid themselves," Ms Galbraith said.
"She was told the only option would be for him to be placed in a care home. Some families became so worried that they considered suicide pacts."
'Happy boy' became attempted suicide victim
The inquiry heard an account of a mother whose 12-year-old autistic son had been "managing" academically and was "a generally happy boy who was coping with life" before lockdown.
He has since attempted to take his own life five times, the inquiry heard, after the routines and structures he had previously relied upon disappeared overnight.
Rachel Holt, representing groups including the National Autistic Society Scotland, said: "The child's anxiety increased and he believed that if a person caught Covid they would die or end up in hospital hooked up on machines."
"The child withdrew from family life. He withdrew from his parents and when restrictions eased, from wider family such as his grandparents. When school started, he struggled with the mask mandate and the constant changes to the rules.
"The child's first suicide attempt was not treated appropriately and in the [mother's] view was dismissed with inadequate treatment. It was only after the child's third attempt on his life that he was referred to a psychiatrist.
"She is of the view that while the strategic response to the pandemic may have saved clinically vulnerable members of society, it has caused a loss of many more members of society who are or were vulnerable in other ways."
The first phase of hearings will look at the health and social care impacts of the pandemic, while later phases will look at education and young people, business and financial and welfare support.
The Scottish inquiry is being chaired by Lord Brailsford. Ms Sturgeon and other leading members of the Scottish Government during the pandemic will give evidence at a later stage.
Care home residents' trauma
Ms Galbraith also told of the trauma suffered by care home residents and their families as a result of the prolonged and severe rules put in place at the institutions.
Indoor visits were banned for around a year following the first lockdown, with strict rules and limits then put in place.
Ms Galbraith said care home residents had been treated as "exhibits in a reptile house" during the initial ban on visits, and suggested their human rights had been disregarded.
She told the story of a woman who watched as her elderly mother was "physically restrained" from walking towards her for a cuddle because of a diktat stating relatives were not able to touch loved ones.
"A carer was able to sit beside her and hold her hand, but not her daughter," she said. "What is that, if not discrimination?
"Why were carers considered less of a risk to health than parents or children? Their mental state may have been such that all they knew was being suddenly left with no visits, no touch, not even allowed to see others in the home."
Speaking on behalf of Scottish ministers, Geoffrey Mitchell KC said they had always tried to do the right thing.
"This pain, suffering, sacrifice and endurance is recognised, understood and acknowledged by the Scottish Government," he said.
"The Scottish Government understand that legitimate questions arise as to whether the suffering needed to be so great."
Comment: We think the answer is obvious, NO, the suffering did not need to be so great.
Reader Comments
That is the really sad part of the article and says a lot. People have no fight left in them and would rather take the easy way out and kill themselves, rather than the perps.
I pray for people to wake up.
The Citizens Inquiry (non governmental) did a great job on their Canada wide inquiry, and at least got some very good testimony recorded.
