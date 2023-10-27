It touched down near the popular Acapulco resort just after midnight on Wednesday (06:25 GMT), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.Authorities have warned of a life-threatening storm surge and the possibility of landslides as heavy rain pelts the area.The storm has already begun to weaken as it moves inland.David Hall arrived at the Princess Mundo Imperial resort in Acapulco for a work conference hours before Otis made landfall. He told the BBC that the building had been damaged by the wind and rain.He said the hotel room windows buckled under the force of the winds and smashed, sucking items out of the room.Mr Hall, who is from the Mexican city of Colima, roughly 600km (372 miles) from Acapulco, said the building "shivered" as if an earthquake was happening.He and hundreds of other guests at the hotel have been hunkering down together while the worst of the hurricane passes."A lot of people are scared," said Mr Hall.according to Mexico's civil protection body. School classes across the state were cancelled in preparation for the storm's arrival.Unverified videos posted online show damage to a hospital in Acapulco and flooding outside the Copacabana hotel.Mexico's national water agency said that waves of up to 10 metres high (32ft) were expected on the coasts of Guerrero and in western Oaxaca state. Possible mudslides have also been forecast.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged people to move to emergency shelters and away from rivers, streams and ravines.The NHC also said that Otis was expected to produce up to 20in (51cm) of rainfall on Friday across Guerrero and western coastal areas of the neighbouring Oaxaca state.A few days later, one man was reported killed after powerful Hurricane Lidia made landfall in the state of Nayarit, north-west of Guerrero.