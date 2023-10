The Hamas terror group is threatening to begin executing hostages in response to Israeli strikes in Gaza carried out without warnings, the spokesperson for Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades says, according to Gaza's Shehab news outlet.



"From this hour, any targeting of our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with the execution of civilian hostages, which will be broadcast with video and audio," says the spokesperson, who goes by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida.



A defense official reportedly told Knesset members in a briefing earlier in the day that Israel was not dropping dummy bombs on roofs of buildings set to be targeted, meant to warn civilians to flee.

ALERT Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims Israel infiltration from Lebanon: official

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a brief statement on Monday that its helicopters are currently striking in Lebanese territory. No further details were provided.



Earlier, the IDF said a "number of armed suspects" who "infiltrated" into Israel from Lebanon were killed, and that IDF soldiers were searching the area.



The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers said in a statement on Monday that it has reported explosions near Al-Boustan in southwest Lebanon.

"I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete siege. We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly."

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 493, including dozens of children, and left 2,651 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



An incursion by Gaza militants of this scale has not been seen in Israel since the nation's founding in 1948.

A spokesperson for the NSC said the agency can confirm the deaths of "several" U.S. citizens, but did not provide a specific number.



"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," the spokesperson wrote in a statement shared with The Hill.

U.S. STATE DEPT SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS THE DEATH OF NINE AMERICANS IN ISRAEL

Ron Dermer, Israel's minister for strategic affairs, confirmed American citizens were among those taken captive but gave no details about them or those who had been killed. He told CNN:



"Unfortunately, I can't. We have a lot of dual citizens in Israel. I suspect there are several, but we're still trying to sort through all of all this information after this horrific surprise attack and we'll make sure to put that information out so that the loved ones of these people who were killed and who are held hostage, they know as quickly as possible."

For the first time Monday,, with a military spokesperson announcing, "There are no terrorists crossing the fence from Gaza into Israel.""Since this morning, there have been a few encounters with terrorists. There have been none at all in the last few hours," the military spokesman said. Israel earlier announced a full "siege" of Gaza, andHamas and Gaza militants have announced, but now Hamas is. Netanyahu on Sunday had warned Palestinian civilians to begin clearing out, but as some observers have noted, where will they go?According to the latest from the Times of Israel on Hamas' new threat to kill more Israelis Many of these hostages, foreigners among them, are believed to have been kidnapped from the Saturday music festival which had been taking place in the southern desert, near the border with Gaza.Interestingly, it seems that Gaza-based militants are trying to provoke Hezbollah's entry into the war, given they need the firepower and for the IDF to be bogged down in the north:According to CNN Cross-border attacks are intensifying in the growing tit-for-tat:for a densely packed population of 3+ million people in the strip.Yoav Gallant said,At the same time a statement from energy minister Israel Katz confirmed,of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants from Gaza.A fuller picture of the devastation is still emerging. Israeli authorities havewhich was among the first to be invaded by Hamas gunmen...Meanwhile, thewith top Israeli officials increasingly voicing their approval for a ground invasion, which some say is imminent But if an Israeli ground assault does ensue, it will be deeply controversial inside Israel given the likely high casualties the IDF will take on (as has been the case in prior high-risk ground incursions).At the same time, Hamas and PIJ terrorists are now holding sometaken in Saturday's cross border raids.According to Reuters,. The Palestinian side has demanded the release of some 5,000 of their own who have been held in Israeli jails, sometimes for years.There are believed to be Americans (or dual US-Israeli citizens) currently in captivity in Gaza Additional US media sources reported that so far four Americans have been confirmed killed. And later in the morning on Monday the State Department announcedBBC is also reporting that. According to Israeli officials,On Sunday the, disrupting all flights in and out.developing...