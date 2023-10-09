"Since this morning, there have been a few encounters with terrorists. There have been none at all in the last few hours," the military spokesman said. Israel earlier announced a full "siege" of Gaza, and there are signs a ground invasion could be imminent. Hamas and Gaza militants have announced holding at least 100 hostages, but now Hamas is threatening to execute them. Netanyahu on Sunday had warned Palestinian civilians to begin clearing out, but as some observers have noted, where will they go?
According to the latest from the Times of Israel on Hamas' new threat to kill more Israelis:
The Hamas terror group is threatening to begin executing hostages in response to Israeli strikes in Gaza carried out without warnings, the spokesperson for Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades says, according to Gaza's Shehab news outlet.
"From this hour, any targeting of our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with the execution of civilian hostages, which will be broadcast with video and audio," says the spokesperson, who goes by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida.
A defense official reportedly told Knesset members in a briefing earlier in the day that Israel was not dropping dummy bombs on roofs of buildings set to be targeted, meant to warn civilians to flee.
Meanwhile more shocking footage has emerged as Hamas invaded the event and began shooting civilians at random:
Update (1100ET): Israel has confirmed its forces are now striking targets in southern Lebanon, as the conflict slides into the much-feared scenario of a two-front war... Hamas in the south, Hezbollah in the north. Interestingly, it seems that Gaza-based militants are trying to provoke Hezbollah's entry into the war, given they need the firepower and for the IDF to be bogged down in the north:
ALERT Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims Israel infiltration from Lebanon: official
According to CNN:
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a brief statement on Monday that its helicopters are currently striking in Lebanese territory. No further details were provided.There are also reports IDF heavy armor has been seen headed to northern border with Lebanon:
Earlier, the IDF said a "number of armed suspects" who "infiltrated" into Israel from Lebanon were killed, and that IDF soldiers were searching the area.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers said in a statement on Monday that it has reported explosions near Al-Boustan in southwest Lebanon.
Cross-border attacks are intensifying in the growing tit-for-tat:
The total death toll among both sides as all-out war between Israel and Gaza militants enters its third day has topped 1,100 - with most of these deaths being Israeli, at an estimated 800.
Israel's defense minister has as of Monday ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza which alarmingly includes cutting off all supply of electricity, fuel, and food, but even water for a densely packed population of 3+ million people in the strip.
"I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete siege. We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly."At the same time a statement from energy minister Israel Katz confirmed, "I instructed that the water supply from Israel to Gaza be cut off immediately."
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly retaken all the southern towns and settlements which were hit hardest by Saturday's shock invasion of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants from Gaza.
A fuller picture of the devastation is still emerging. Israeli authorities have confirmed recovery of 260 bodies from the site of the desert music festival which was among the first to be invaded by Hamas gunmen...
Meanwhile, the IDF continues to pound the Gaza Strip on an unprecedented scale, with top Israeli officials increasingly voicing their approval for a ground invasion, which some say is imminent:
Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 493, including dozens of children, and left 2,651 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.But if an Israeli ground assault does ensue, it will be deeply controversial inside Israel given the likely high casualties the IDF will take on (as has been the case in prior high-risk ground incursions).
An incursion by Gaza militants of this scale has not been seen in Israel since the nation's founding in 1948.
There are emerging reports that Gaza-based terrorists have beheaded IDF soldiers:
At the same time, Hamas and PIJ terrorists are now holding some 100 Israeli hostages taken in Saturday's cross border raids.
According to Reuters, Qatar is currently seeking to mediate hostage negotiations. The Palestinian side has demanded the release of some 5,000 of their own who have been held in Israeli jails, sometimes for years.
There are believed to be Americans (or dual US-Israeli citizens) currently in captivity in Gaza:
A spokesperson for the NSC said the agency can confirm the deaths of "several" U.S. citizens, but did not provide a specific number.Additional US media sources reported that so far four Americans have been confirmed killed. And later in the morning on Monday the State Department announced nine Americans have been killed.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," the spokesperson wrote in a statement shared with The Hill.
U.S. STATE DEPT SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS THE DEATH OF NINE AMERICANS IN ISRAEL
BBC is also reporting that at least 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing. According to Israeli officials, the numbers of Americans confirmed to be in captivity could grow as more details emerge:
Ron Dermer, Israel's minister for strategic affairs, confirmed American citizens were among those taken captive but gave no details about them or those who had been killed. He told CNN:On Sunday the Pentagon announced it is sending an aircraft carrier and warships near Israel in a "show of support" - also as Americans as well as dual passport holders and tourists scramble to get out.
"Unfortunately, I can't. We have a lot of dual citizens in Israel. I suspect there are several, but we're still trying to sort through all of all this information after this horrific surprise attack and we'll make sure to put that information out so that the loved ones of these people who were killed and who are held hostage, they know as quickly as possible."
Ben Gurion international airport has come under a barrage of rockets fired from the strip, disrupting all flights in and out.
