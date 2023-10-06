In a sitdown interview with CNN on Thursday, Clinton — who infamously said in 2016 that half of Trump's supporters belonged in a "basket of deplorables" — alleged that "MAGA extremists" who only "take their marching orders from Donald Trump" deserve to be brainwashed.
"When do they break with him?" Clinton pondered aloud. "Because at some point, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen."
CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who conducted the interview, nodded in response.
The longtime sore loser implied that she's used to partisan "bitter battles" over issues like "gun control and climate change and the economy and taxes." When it comes to engaging with the GOP under Trump, however, she can't stomach it without suggesting mass indoctrination.
"There wasn't this little tail of extremism waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today," Clinton insisted.
The former secretary of state not only accused GOP politicians and voters of saying and doing things that "they know better than to say or do," but suggested those who dissent from Democrats' preferred narrative should face consequences.
"It will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can, again, work together," Clinton said.
Clinton claimed Trump voters "don't like migrants, maybe they don't like gay people or black people or the woman who got the promotion at work" and that they are being emotionally and psychologically manipulated by the top Republican.
"It's a classic tale of an authoritarian, populist, who really has a grip on the emotional, psychological needs and desires of a portion of the population," Clinton said. "And the base of the Republican Party, for whatever combination of reasons — and it is emotional and psychological — sees in him someone who speaks for them."
Clinton said propelling Biden to victory in 2024 and returning power to old-guard, establishment pawns, "the right people inside the Republican Party," are the only ways to quell Trump-era populism.
"It is like a cult and somebody has to break that momentum. And that's why I believe Joe Biden will defeat him and hopefully then, that will be the end and the fever will break," Clinton said.
Removing Trump from the equation, Clinton assured Amanpour, will get Republicans "to get back to fighting about issues among themselves and electing people who are least responsible and accountable."
Long before Clinton complained about Trump voters to CNN, members of the current regime including President Joe Biden, his White House, Democrats in Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and other officials named Trump voters and "domestic extremism" or other coded words used to disparage them as the nation's biggest threat. Their collective campaign against what they deemed Republican wrongthink has manifested in the political prosecution of their No. 1 political opponent and his supporters.
A new report from Newsweek alleges that the FBI is singling out supporters of Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump as domestic extremists. FBI data reviewed by the publication specifically suggests "nearly two-thirds of the FBI's current investigations are focused on Trump supporters and others suspected of violating what the FBI calls 'anti-riot' laws."
Comment: A longer clip from Killary's cringy interview, where she shows how out of touch she is. Pay particular attention to her full assessment of Trump supporters.. How dare the peasants want to be in charge of their own lives. It's disgusting: