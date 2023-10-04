© AFP



Outrage

Ariane Lavrilleux helped uncover grim details of an apparent intelligence breach involving France and Egypt.A journalist who was detained after revealing a connection between French state intelligence and air strikes in Egypt has been released from police custody amid a furore over her treatment - a rare coercive measure that has sparked outrage in France.Ariane Lavrilleux was released Wednesday evening after 48 hours' detention. The authorities say they are investigating her articles on a possible Egyptian hijacking of a French intelligence operation."I'm free, thank you very much for your support," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, accompanying her message with a photo of her fist raised in front of an Egyptian flag.Part news medium, part NGO, Disclose was founded in 2018 by two investigative journalists. Its funding relies exclusively on donations, guaranteeing its editorial independence, and its investigations are not paywalled.In addition to the one on the "Sirli" operation, Disclose cites articles on "the sale of 30 Rafale aircraft to Egypt", "arms delivered to Russia until 2020", "the sale of 150,000 shells to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates" and "the illicit transfer of arms from the UAE to Libya".Paul Coppin of Reporters Without Borders added: "There is a form of escalation in the means used (to obtain information on journalists' sources), which is itself worrying."At a rally in Place de la République in Paris, the president of Disclose said the state's arrest of Lavrilleux sent a clear message to journalists: "If you investigate state secrets, you risk ending up like Ariane Lavrilleux, in police custody".Emmanuel Poupard, speaking on behalf of the journalists' union, denounced the fact that "we are faced with intimidation the likes of which we have never seen in recent years".Also present at the protest was the head of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, who called for "the right to protection of sources" to be embedded in the French constitution.Gatherings of dozens of people also took place in Marseille, where the journalist had been in police custody since Tuesday, and in Lyon.