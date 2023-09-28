Puppet Masters
US using Ukraine playbook in Chinese-Russian neighbor - MP
RT
Sat, 23 Sep 2023 08:45 UTC
Washington has been very active in Mongolia lately, trying to pit it against Russia and China, a top Russian lawmaker has warned
The US embassy and other non-government organizations have been very active in the country, the MP wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, sharing observations made during his recent visit to Mongolia.
"The Mongolian authorities greeted us with brotherly warmth, but on the streets of the Mongolian capital, I did not see a single sign in Russian, which had previously been present there for decades and were considered integral elements of the city as a sign of friendship between peoples," Kara-ool stated, adding that the trip gave him an "uneasy feeling."
It is no secret that the same US organizations that have been investing in Ukraine since 2014 are operating in Mongolia. Therefore, their goals are clear," he claimed, without naming any precise bodies that might be involved.
Foreign embassies have been acting very "aggressively" in the country, and Russia must not lag behind in that line of work, the MP believes.
"It is necessary to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties and friendship of our peoples. Our relations have always been friendly and good-neighborly. We can't lose this," he argued.
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
- Ireland completely forgot to celebrate first anniversary of Queen's death
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
- New Mexico criminals excited to hear no one will be armed for entire month
- Liberal frustrated to discover virtue way harder than virtue signaling
- Pelosi announces bid for two more years of insider trading
- Jerkface Elon Musk refuses to help start nuclear war
- Heavy metal pup: Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
- Bud Light welcomes new investor Bill Gates with limited edition Jeffrey Epstein cans
- Margaritaville orders all little umbrellas to be flown at half-staff
- Trump trial for election interference scheduled to interfere with election
- Republicans debate to see who will lose to Biden in a landslide mail-in vote in middle of night
- Hilary makes landfall, 30,000 plus emails destroyed
- Target attempts to lure back customers with new 'Straight White Male' pride collection
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
Last days of empire
Quote of the Day
There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.
- Søren Kierkegaard
Recent Comments
The history expert assumed that the accessibility of Roman artifacts is what keeps the empire top of mind for some people. It seems the "artifact"...
I have always claimed that a large part of the colonists who came to America were those who remained from the collapse of the Roman Empire, which...
Like that ... [Link] :)
And what do they expect to achieve there ? With about 3 million, Mongolia has a population comparable to Armenia - only distributed over ten times...
Goodness me, even the birds are trying to leave America!
With about 3 million, Mongolia has a population comparable to Armenia - only distributed over ten times the area. Wedged between Russia and China, with a language no American speaks, and a culture no American understands.