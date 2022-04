© Unknown



The results of Russia's ongoing special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine reveal with each passing day more and more documentary evidence of the criminal activities of the US and its allies in that country. One of its activities, as the information received has shown, is theIn particular, in addition to the facts of the joint development of bioweapons by Britain and the US, which have already become internationally known,Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this, citing documents obtained by the Russian Ministry of Defense during a military special operation to protect Donbass. It has been revealed that the German government was implementing theand where dangerous research has been carried out, among other things. On the German side, practical work in this program is carried out, similarly to the US, by military specialists, in particular from theof the German Armed Forces (Munich), as well as from the(Greifswald - Riems Island),(Hamburg) and the(Berlin).It is quite understandable thatof said criminal activity in Russian hands as a result of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine to denazify itcompared to other EU countries, to pump the Kiev authorities with more and more weapons and encourage Kiev to continue its military action against Russia. The same reasons explain the activity of German authorities in recent days inand in maintaining an active phase of information warfare against Moscow.It is also noteworthy that the current German authorities are actively collaborating with the US in the development of bioweapons not only in Ukraine, butA study conducted by journalists from the Russian newspaper Izvestia , including by analyzing open scientific publications, revealed that(usually from north to south and back again, so it is easy to guess the reason for this "interest"). At the end of 2012, they published a study on the presence of Escherichia Coli producing the enzyme extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) in birds. This study was carried out by employees of the Institute of Microbiology and Epizootics of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Free University of Berlin, the Institute of Biology at the University of Halle-Wittenberg and the German company Vet Med Labor GmbH (Ludwigsburg).The increased interest of Western bioweapons "experts" in Mongolia can be explained quite simply:Incidentally, it cannot be ruled out thatsince the Stealth-Omicron that has been raging in China lately seems to be mainly designed to attack Asians. And, as is well-known,and where more than 70 thousand people have died in the last 3 months, which is very impressive for this country.In Mongolia, which rarely makes the news but shares borders with Russia and China, "experts" from the United States and Germany have been collecting biomaterial samples for years. Of particular interest for military specialists areSome published studies conducted in Mongolia often report on the need for "additional research" on vector-borne and zoonotic diseases in this country, and recommend training for staff of local biological organizations. And it cannot be ruled out that this "necessity" can then be used as a justification for expanding cooperation or building US/NATO special laboratories in Mongolia to deal with dangerous vector-borne and zoonotic diseases.Given that Mongolia is positioned between the "national adversaries" already designated by Washington and NATO more than once - Russia, China and Iran - this country is identified in Pentagon documents as a very promising destination to cut this geopolitical alliance that is already in the making. In addition,plague, tularaemia, Crimean-Congo fever, leptospirosis, leishmaniasis, pseudotuberculosis and a dozen others. Moreover, it is already known that German "specialists" in Ukraine have been working together with the Anglo-Saxons on some of these viruses and bacteria, in particular onwhich, incidentally, was in the hands of the notorious Dr. Mengele at Dachau concentration camp.That's what they were called - "balloons", "Ishii bombs". There have been several serious outbreaks there, resulting in several thousand deaths.It has already been reported in a number of media outlets that the US, together with its Western European allies, plans to open another biolab in Mongolia. The main customer for biological programs there would presumably be a unit of theAt the same time, there have been reports that the US "research" activities would include the collection of biological material from Mongolians in areas that are in close proximity to Russia and China. In doing so, thewhich are often found in areas bordering Russia and China. In this regard, a major focus of US biolabs in Mongolia could be to study the effects of dangerous viruses on people of Asian origin.