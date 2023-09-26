© Revolver



"Using the #FauciLiedPeopleDied trend is a great way to show your friends you're a conspiracy theorist."

- Dr Anthony Fauci

So, here's what you might have learned over the weekend if you ventured into the thickets of alt news: in April and May of 2021, the president ("Joe Biden"), the whole White House Covid Response Team (Andy Slavitt & Co), and everyone in the WH communications office, the US Surgeon General (Vivek Murthy), senior officials of the CDC including director Rochelle Walensky, Francis Collins, head of NIH, and Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIAID were allamong each other after being informed by a Pfizer safety report that the miraculous new mRNA Covid vaccines produced significant cases of myocarditis and blood-clotting abnormalities.All these officials proceeded to craft a campaign to tell the public that this myocarditis was mild, extremely rare, and self-resolving (), and urged all Americans over twelve to keep taking the vaxx shots. Later, they expanded the vaccine program to include children down to six months old. By 2022,at preventing infection and transmission of Covid. Rochelle Walensky kept pushing the vaccines as "safe and effective" until she resigned in June, 2023. Her replacement, Mandy K. Cohen, is still pushing the latest mRNA booster shots in the face of reports (mainly from the UK and other foreign countries) of a shocking rise in all-causes deaths and disabilities from heart and blood disease, neurological injury, and cancers.on case numbers of myocarditis and pericarditis in the USA.The record of those frantic 2021 doings in the White House and the CDC came from a document dump prompted by a FOIA request by Edward Berkovich, a lawyer associated withnews organization. He requested emails between February and June, 2021, that included the term "myocarditis." CDC sent 472 pages, followed by an additional 46 pages, (believed to be sent by a whistleblower) that included emails between White House officials up to the president. Of the 47, 37 were entirely redacted (whited-out, not blacked-out, that is, blank pages).The redactions were made, the CDC said, pursuant to Exemptions 5 and 6 under code 5 U.S.C. §552, which protects documents received by the president.That was a lot to wade through. Apologies. What's the upshot? From early on, our governmentof the vaccines, at the same time that theyof the Covid-19 virus. They continue lying about all of this to this day even as they appear to prepare for a replay of a pandemic. Now that the weekend is over, you will not read about any of this in The New York Times. Why is that? I will offer my theory: that newspaper's business model, based on pages and pages of print advertising, is completely broken and it is on financial life-support from the CIA and / or DARPA, probably facilitated by private sector cut-outs laundering the money. That's how dishonorable the flagship of the US news media is.And, of course,of government-directed censorship, also through private sector cut-outs, that isespecially the vaccines. Doesn't all of this look rather sinister?The Covid-19 episode from the beginning wasof blundering incompetence by hundreds of officials from many agencies plus elected leaders, and at every stage was made worse by additional incompetent actions aimed at concealing massive chains of prior misdeeds producing more misdeeds resulting in the wholesale collapse of authority in our country.The entire Covid episode iscommitted deliberately with malicious intent to kill and injure large numbers of people while contriving to deprive the survivors of their basic liberties and their property. Because identical events are seen in all the other nations of Western Civ, it would be reasonable to infer some kind of coordination managed by a supervisory force or entity.formed of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), The European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN), the pharmaceutical industry, the "Five Eyes" intel alliance, the global banking establishment, The Democratic Party, and scores of well-endowed non-governmental agencies such as the George Soros constellation of councils and foundations.One conspicuously strange element of the whole picture is theof the supposed world hegemon USA in the figurehead, "Joe Biden."Never in our country's history have our affairs whirled in such a mystifying flux of bewildering forces. Even our Civil War was a more straightforward clash of interests. Events are moving quickly now.