Society's Child
Bill canning 'conversion therapy' scrapped
The Daily Sceptic
Mon, 25 Sep 2023 14:40 UTC
Sources have now confirmed to the Sunday Times that the Government is expected to formally announce the legislation will no longer be brought forward, five years after Theresa May's Government first vowed to make 'conversion therapy' a criminal offence, with ministers concluding that bans have proved problematic or ineffective in other countries (most notably the state of Victoria in Australia and Canada).
This is a significant victory for free speech - and one thanks in no small part to the thousands of Free Speech Union members and supporters who used our digital campaigning tool to email their MPs urging them to scrutinise the Government's proposals and consider the unintended consequences for freedom of speech if 'conversion therapy' is defined too broadly.
One obvious concern is that people of faith, particularly religious leaders, would be vulnerable to prosecution if they tried to dissuade a member of their community from becoming actively gay, or offered to pray for them, or invited other members of their community to pray for them. Provided such attempts at persuasion don't extend beyond speech and don't involve an element of coercion, what right does the state have to police what people of faith say to other members of their communities?
But even if you don't share that concern, there are other risks associated with such a bill. We know that some advocates of the ban want it to cover any attempt to persuade children suffering from gender dysphoria not to have medical procedures that they may later come to regret, such as a double mastectomy. A bill that prevents parents from trying to talk their children out of such procedures is clearly unacceptable from a free speech point of view.
Of course, there are some forms of 'conversion therapy' that few people would object to being banned, such as attempts to stop someone from being gay or transgender via exorcism, physical violence or food deprivation. No-one is disputing that 'treatments' of this kind have no place in a free society. But a bill isn't required to ban them because such practices are already illegal in the U.K.
Where things start to get more complicated is if 'conversion therapy' is defined too broadly. In the past few years, an 'affirmative' approach to children and adolescents presenting with gender dysphoria has become the orthodoxy in clinical settings like the NHS's controversial, soon-to-be-closed Tavistock Clinic. Faced with cases of gender dysphoria, this approach encourages clinicians to affirm rather than question a child's chosen gender identity, before then putting them on a medical pathway that can have lifelong, irreversible consequences. We now know that even puberty blockers, intended to delay the onset of puberty so children suffering from gender dysphoria can have more time before deciding whether to have surgery or hormone treatment, can cause lifelong harms, such as bone disease and infertility.
The risk, then, is that a poorly drafted bill would effectively criminalise parents, teachers and doctors who deviate from the 'affirmative' approach. Even a carefully drafted bill would be in danger of being amended by members of the LGBTQ+ lobby as it went through parliament so it ended up banning 'conversion therapy' of that kind. That might seem like an outlandish fear, but in the Australian state of Victoria, where 'conversion therapy' has been banned since 2021, a parent who refuses to support their child's request for puberty blockers is at risk of prosecution.
Trans activists and trans lobby groups like Stonewall pooh-pooh this as scare-mongering, but anyone familiar with the fraught wrangling now taking place over the meaning of the word 'sex' in the 2010 Equality Act can attest to the unintended but profound consequences that an undefined word or phrase can have on the right to freedom of expression when it comes to society's most controversial issues.
Canada's Bill C-4, which two years ago made it an offence to "cause another person to undergo conversion therapy", illustrates what's at stake here.
According to Canada's criminal code, it is now a crime to "repress a person's non-cisgender gender identity" or to "repress... a person's gender expression that does not conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth".
Note the subtle inference here that 'gender identity' and 'gender expression' are not in fact contestable theoretical postulates, but cold, hard, unquestionable facts. In effect, Canadian parents who want to explore the many, varied reasons why their children are showing signs of gender confusion, or who might want their child to see a psychotherapist before agreeing to irreversible medical procedures, now risk prosecution and up to five years in jail. By contrast, trans rights activists and health professionals who encourage children to change their gender - a form of 'conversion therapy' in its own right - have nothing to fear from the new law.
There's a whiff of Soviet-era Lysenkoism about any state sanctioned attempt to protect a supposedly scientific framework from scrutiny, but given that ours is a culture in which tolerance of dissent from gender identity ideology is in short supply, it's easy to see how a 'conversion therapy' ban could quickly be weaponised by trans activists - witness the attempted cancellation of Irish singer Roisin Murphy for expressing her concerns about the over-prescription of puberty blockers.
Doctors have both a right and a duty to recommend what in their judgment is the best clinical pathway for a patient who identifies as trans, particularly if that patient is a minor. As per the findings of NHS England's interim Cass Review last year, clinicians at the Tavistock said they felt under pressure to adopt an unquestioning affirmative approach in a manner that was at odds with the standard process of clinical assessment and diagnosis that they had been trained to undertake in all other clinical encounters. How much more pressure would they feel under to take this approach if a bill banning 'conversion therapy' was passed? Would it require them to break their Hippocratic oath on pain of prosecution?
For all those reasons, the FSU welcomes the Government's decision. We have been lobbying hard against this bill for over a year and are delighted the Government has listened - not just to us and our members, but to all the other advocacy groups concerned about the bill's impact on freedom of expression. This is a major victory for free speech.
If you support the work of the Free Speech Union but haven't yet become a member, please do consider joining by clicking here. Without your financial support we cannot engage in vital work such as this.
Dr. Frederick Attenborough is the Communications Officer of the Free Speech Union.
Reader Comments
In Canada even telling them there's a choice now counts as conversion therapy. Trying to address underlying mental health issues could get your brought up before a human rights tribunal, if that underlying health issue might be the source of their gender confusion.
Ironically, telling a straight kid who has raised no issues of gender dysphoria that they might be trans is not considered conversion therapy under the same law.
But what the trans-rights advocates didn't expect or want was a boatload of straight people virtue-signaling they are "queer" by claiming nonsense pronouns and insisting they are something other than human. Trans acceptance was on its way up until they really got what they wanted and adult males started replacing women in single-sex spaces and reversing the separation of sexes society has recognized as necessary for (literal) fair play. Now (thankfully) there's a correction occurring. I say this as someone who follows and supports transexuals like Blaire White, Buck Sexton, and Fran Blanche (who are all against gender-affirming care, puberty blockers, and transitioning minors).
I see very little common ground between homosexuals and transexual people other than societal rejection at some fundamental level. However, homosexuality is an easier pill to swallow when our population growth is logarithmic. Less so when you start talking about artificial wombs and solutions to childlessness that do not address all the unwanted children in foster care (or worse) across the globe.
If you read about child education in the Waldorf or Montessori methods childhood is play and choosing what encourages you. Play is not sex education before puberty. In terms of indoctrination, the focus is the first 7 years, as many churches practiced. In that age range you control and mold the development of beliefs and world view.