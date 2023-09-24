Puppet Masters
Sliding downhill and gathering speed: Biden tells the same story, almost word for word, just minutes after telling it the first time
The Daily Wire
Sun, 24 Sep 2023 19:08 UTC
The story was one Biden has told numerous times in the past — about the 2017 riot in Charlottesville and how it had ultimately proved to be the inspiration behind Biden's 2020 presidential run.
The White House press pool report addressed the issue, stating, "After briefly touting his economic record, POTUS reflected on his decision to seek the presidency. He told the story about the events of Charlottesville in 2017 as the reason for his campaign. A few minutes later, he told the story again, nearly word for word."
The New York Post elaborated on the event, hosted by real estate heiress and billionaire Amy Goldman Fowler, during which Biden apparently joked about being happily retired before the events of 2017 transpired.
"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed," Biden began, before pivoting to former President Donald Trump and the oft-repeated lie that Trump had called Neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people."
"The former guy [then-President Donald Trump] was asked, 'What do you think would happen?' He was the sitting president. And he said, 'I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.' And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that's when I decided I — I was going to run again," he said.
According to the Post, Biden then began to talk about how his own family members had rallied behind him and supported his decision — and then he began to tell the exact same story again, almost verbatim.
"You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process," Biden said.
"And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, 'There are some very fine people on both sides.' Well, that kept ringing in my head," Biden continued, adding, "And so, I couldn't, quite frankly, remain silent any longer. So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career."