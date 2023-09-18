© Fayette County Sheriff's Office



Michael James Brooks II will be charged with burglary, home invasion, theft and murder when he is released from medical care, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.An Ohio man wanted for the murder of a 77-year-old woman was shot by a man defending his family during a home invasion on Thursday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.Michael James Brooks II, of Columbus, Ohio, was hospitalized Friday for injuries sustained during the home invasion. When he is released from medical care, he will face charges for burglary, home invasion and theft by receiving in Georgia and murder charges in Ohio, police said.Fayette County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies responded to a burglary call at the home just before 2 a.m. on Thursday. A security alarm at the home also alerted police to a potential intruder.The suspect was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with two gunshot wounds, FOX 5 reported.Police identified the intruder as Brooks by matching a Ford truck found at the crime scene to a vehicle that had been carjacked in Kettering, Ohio, days earlier. Fayette County deputies said the truck had different plates from the original displayed.Columbus police said that officers arrived at a home located in the 2000 block of Luka Avenue, near Ohio State University, and found the woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. by medics.Investigators said the attack was random.Deputy Chief Smith Weir said police determined the that suspect had been wearing sweatpants before he entered Foster's home but removed them afterward. The sweatpants were found near the home.Brooks was identified based on forensic evidence collected at the home, and murder warrants were issued on Wednesday.Columbus police said that Brooks had been released from the Franklin County Jail the night before he committed the murder. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fleeing on aggravated assault charges in an unrelated case. Police said he had been released before sentencing in that case."Initially, he was on a parole hold. And the second part is, I believe, at a certain point, the parole hold ended, and he began serving time on the pending felony assault charge," said Deputy Chief Weir. "And at that point, he was awaiting sentencing, and I believe he bonded out at that point."FOX 5 reported that Brooks has served time for aggravated robbery, robbery and receiving stolen property, having been released in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. He was on parole until June of this year, the outlet reported.