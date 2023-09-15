© Daniel William McKnight



© Daniel William McKnight



Furious protestors screaming "close the border" heckled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jerry Nadler and other Democrats Friday druing a Midtown a press conference on the Big Apple's escalating migrant crisis.The New York pols were drowned out by the angry screams as they tried to talk outside the Roosevelt Hotel mega shelter Friday morning.At one point, a security guard grabbed a screaming Rinaldi, 44, and shoved him behind a barricade.The protestors - brandishing "Americans first: Vetted & legal migrants only" signs - descended on the hotel at East 45th Street as the lawmakers were addressing the city's asylum-seeking crisis.AOC and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus had just toured the emergency shelter when the chaos erupted."What we seek to do is to make sure that all the resources are necessary and that we are joining with the city and state," Ocasio-Cortez said before a mega-phone wielding man started shouting over the top of her, according to Fox News.Ocasio-Cortez tried to continue, listing off solutions to the worsening humanitarian crisis."I think that there are three points of consensus here that are very important in getting a solution to that issue. The first is that there is consensus here across geographies and state on increased federal resources to cities and municipalities dealing with this issue," she said."The second is to allow for work authorizations so that folks in here can get to work and start supporting themselves as soon as possible. They are prevented from getting jobs. They are prevented from employment and that is part of the strain on our public systems. The faster that folks can access the work that they're asking for, legally, the better we can solve."Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly called on President Biden and the federal government to expedite the permits, insisting the influx of migrants pouring into the city will "destroy" the Big Apple.Hizzoner warned earlier this week that a "black market" of migrant employment was already emerging across the city as a result of the lengthy delays.Fellow Queens local, D'Anna Morgan, 28, agreed.Thousands of migrants have descended on the Roosevelt Hotel since it was turned into a main arrival center in May to cope with the relentless influx of asylum seekers pouring into the city.In July, dozens of migrants waiting to be processed were forced to sleep on the sidewalk surrounding the hotel site when the shelter hit capacity.The city has opened more than 200 emergency sites to cater for the more than 110,000 migrants that have arrived since spring 2022.