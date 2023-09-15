"Let's keep America strong, healthy," said Dr. Camille Kotton, a panel member who voted in favour of the recommendation and who is an infectious disease specialist at Harvard Medical School. "Let's do away with COVID-19 as best we can by prevention of disease through vaccines. Let's make things clear."

WhileIt insists that "the benefits of vaccination exceed the risks for everyone" and hope vaguely that this "universal recommendation" will "ease the rollout of the vaccine and improve access and equity".The argument is not easy to parse. First, the vaccines are alleged to be universally beneficial, although no studies beyond a "CDC analysis" exist to support this broad claim. Second, the universal recommendation is necessary to ensure "equity" and "make things clear". In other words, more targeted recommendations would sow confusion and limit their uptake among those groups who would benefit from them. Finally, our Dr. Kotton still hopes that the vaccines can "do away with COVID-19". Either she knows better or she is lying, but once again,An important consequence of the pandemic in the United States has been the alienation of a great part of the population from the project of public health in general on the one hand, and the overt politicisation of the CDC on the other. Before 2020, American medical mandarins at least claimed to work on behalf of society as a whole. Now and again, they even found occasion to worry about how their recommendations would affect their credibility among the entire population. They have since abandoned this mission, adopting a narrow, much more politicised hygiene extremism. Now they have dropped all pretence, appealing only to the highly radicalised Covidians and the pharmaceutical interest. ThusIronically, the radicalism of the CDC arises from the success of the pandemicist opposition in the United States. America was one of the few Western countries that saw genuine resistance to the lockdowners and the vaccinators, extending even to elements of the political establishment. This opposition did serious damage to the entire enterprise of public health, and now