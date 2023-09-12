A gun rights group sued New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and other state officials Saturday over an emergency order banning firearms from being carried in public in Albuquerque.The high court struck down a New York concealed carry law in the Bruen ruling, finding that firearm regulations must be based in the country's historic tradition to be considered constitutional."The State must justify the Carry Prohibition by demonstrating that it is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," the complaint reads. "But it is impossible for the State to meet this burden, because there is no such historical tradition of firearms regulation in this Nation.""As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed," Grisham said in a statement Friday. "When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game — when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn — something is very wrong."