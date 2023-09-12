Society's Child
Gun rights group sues New Mexico after governor signs executive order banning guns in public in Albuquerque
The Hill
Sun, 10 Sep 2023 20:33 UTC
The National Association for Gun Rights, alongside Albuquerque resident Foster Haines, filed suit just one day after Grisham announced the public health order temporarily suspending concealed and open carry laws in the city.
The group argued that the order violates their Second Amendment rights, pointing to the Supreme Court's decision last year in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
The high court struck down a New York concealed carry law in the Bruen ruling, finding that firearm regulations must be based in the country's historic tradition to be considered constitutional.
"The State must justify the Carry Prohibition by demonstrating that it is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," the complaint reads. "But it is impossible for the State to meet this burden, because there is no such historical tradition of firearms regulation in this Nation."
Grisham cited a series of recent shootings, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy Wednesday, in announcing a public health emergency over gun violence Thursday and the subsequent order Friday.
The order suspends concealed and open carry laws for 30 days in areas with a specific threshold of violent crime, which has only been met by the city of Albuquerque.
"As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed," Grisham said in a statement Friday. "When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game — when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn — something is very wrong."
- The original 'asymptomatic spreader' was NOT asymptomatic: she took paracetamol
- Cancer cases in under-50s up worldwide by nearly 80% in three decades, study finds
- Can we go from "a variant of no concern" to "the largest vaccination rollout in the UK?"
- Half of vaccinated people never stop producing spike protein, study found
- Australian study warns over parasitic infections after roundworm found in woman's brain
- Paper straws found to contain long-lasting and potentially toxic chemicals - study
- What your hands say about your health
- Individuals feel sex-specific symptoms before impending cardiac arrest, study finds
- UK carries out first-ever womb transplant as sister donates uterus
- USDA is not your friend
- Functions of mysterious human embryo sac discovered
- Will scientific evidence ever silence the pro-mask cult?
- Why we shouldn't worry about the new Covid strains - according to a top virologist
- Florida officials report five deaths from 'flesh-eating' bacteria in Tampa Bay since January
- Meat allergies caused by tick bites: Should you be worried?
- WHO promotes homeopathy as 'integral resource' in medicine
- Groundbreaking ruling: Manufacturer of Remdesivir not shielded by PREP Act for man's injuries
- Canadian parents lose custody of sick child after advocating for alternative medical care
- EPA authorizes release of 2 billion more GMO mosquitoes as reports of malaria surface in states that already released them
- EMFs a possible human carcinogen
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Do organs have a mind of their own?
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Flashback: Ret. NASA astronaut claimed to have seen snake-shaped UFOs during two missions in space
- Read the 'secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
- Unexplainable disc-shaped UFO gets in dogfight with F-16 jets over Michigan
- Is this humankind's last century?
- Hicks takes direct oversight of Pentagon's UAP office; new reporting website to be launched
- From conspiracy theories to congressional hearings: How UFOs became mainstream in America
- Multiple sources confirm Pentagon's UFO office has coordinated collection and analysis of material from unknown origin
- What's up with America's multi-billion dollar air defense systems?
- Flashback: Ramaswamy all-in on UFOs: 'We can handle the truth'
- On the trail of a unseen killer: Questions linger over unexplained cattle deaths in Colorado
- People vs. Pentagon: The battle for UFO transparency
- Lawmakers want subpoena power in UFO inquiries
- Flashback Best of the Web: Are alien-human 'hybrids' already walking among us? Indeed, claims retired professor David Jacobs
- Bipartisan House group pushes for select committee, classified hearings into UFOs
- Flashback: Dutch publication interviews David Grusch
- Prosectuor reveals what the green 'aliens' in Peru really were
- NASA's approach to UFOs appears remarkably unscientific
- Kirsten Gillibrand wants to know the truth about aliens
- UFO whistleblower David Grusch's health records leaked: Coulthart
- Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
- New Mexico criminals excited to hear no one will be armed for entire month
- Liberal frustrated to discover virtue way harder than virtue signaling
- Pelosi announces bid for two more years of insider trading
- Jerkface Elon Musk refuses to help start nuclear war
- Heavy metal pup: Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
- Bud Light welcomes new investor Bill Gates with limited edition Jeffrey Epstein cans
- Margaritaville orders all little umbrellas to be flown at half-staff
- Trump trial for election interference scheduled to interfere with election
- Republicans debate to see who will lose to Biden in a landslide mail-in vote in middle of night
- Hilary makes landfall, 30,000 plus emails destroyed
- Target attempts to lure back customers with new 'Straight White Male' pride collection
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
"I didn't sign up for this." Yeah, you did.
Is it that in New York, nobody knows how to give slaps?
Thats hilarious. HP is a wealthy suburb...per capita average income around 150K...not many poor people there... LOL
Really? Who should we give the Nobel Prize to for this discovery? Although they should also say that they are racist towards everyone, including...
This is a fistula of Western racism. I love it when she talks dirty.... <3
Comment: There's already one New Mexico sheriff who is refusing to enforce the governor's ban on carrying guns, saying it's unconstitutional. In a post on X, Allen acknowledged that "every lost life is a tragedy, and the well-being of our community is of paramount concern to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office." He said, "However, as the elected Sheriff, I have reservations regarding this order." More from the sheriff: