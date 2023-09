© REUTERS

The Central Intelligence Agency offered to pay off analysts in order to bury their findings that COVID-19 most likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China , new whistleblower testimony to Congress alleges.Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) requested all documents, communications and pay info from the CIA's COVID Discovery Team by Sept. 26."The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis."Wenstrup and Turner also asked for documents and communications between the CIA and other federal agencies, including the State Department, the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Energy Department."At CIA we are committed to the highest standards of analytic rigor, integrity, and objectivity. We do not pay analysts to reach specific conclusions," CIA Director of Public Affairs Tammy Kupperman Thorp told The Post in a statement. "We take these allegations extremely seriously and are looking into them. We will keep our Congressional oversight committees appropriately informed."Makridis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The FBI was the first US intelligence agency to conclude the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated with a lab leak. In February, the Energy Department also concluded a lab leak was likely , based on new intelligence.The US intelligence community declassified its 10-page report on COVID origins in June, which found "biosafety concerns" and "genetic engineering" taking place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but most of its "agencies assess that SARS-CoV-2 was not genetically engineered."The CIA and one other intelligence agency "remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting," it says.But some former US intelligence officials have disagreed with the assessment As the former number three official at the CIA during the pandemic, Makridis coordinated his agency's response to COVID before retiring in 2022.He now serves as a senior adviser at Beacon Global Strategies.The strategic advisory firm also says on its website that he spent "over a decade in the Directorate of Intelligence working and then leading the technical analysis of Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean strategic weapons and space capabilities."