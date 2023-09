© Mariam Zuhaib | AP



IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said the agency will use Inflation Reduction Act funding to focus on high-income earners, partnerships, large corporations and promoters.The IRS announced new enforcement initiatives Friday to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large companies it said owe hundreds of millions in unpaid taxes.IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said the agency will use Inflation Reduction Act funding to focus on high-income earners, partnerships, large corporations and promoters. He said the IRS won't increase audit rates for those earning less than $400,000 a year."This new compliance push makes good on the promise of the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure the IRS holds our wealthiest filers accountable to pay the full amount of what they owe," Werfel said in a statement . "The years of underfunding that predated the Inflation Reduction Act led to the lowest audit rate of wealthy filers in our history."That is expected to start by the end of the month. On average, such partnerships have more than $10 billion in assets.