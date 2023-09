comes six years after six people were killed when a driver deliberately ran down pedestrians on Bourke Street

One person has died and at least five have been injured after a car mowed down a crowd of pedestrians on Bourke Street in Melbourne It's understood the male driver ploughed through a tram stop and struck three pedestrians before colliding with two other vehicles on Russell Street.The crash, which occurred on the corner of Bourke and Russell Street at about 6.30pm on Friday, involved a white Kia, a white Ford Falcon and a grey Mazda.Two officers are seen pulling the man, wearing all-white, off the roof and onto the ground before bundling him towards a waiting police car in handcuffs.Superintendent Zorka Dunstan said the driverand would undergo a mental health assessment.She confirmed five people had been injured - three pedestrians in the vicinity of the tram lines and two people inside the grey Mazda, which was an Uber , with the superintendent sending her condolences to their loved ones.Supt Dunstan said police had ruled out terrorism as a potential motive.'The good thing wasshe said.'At this stage there is nothing to suggest there are terror links'Graphic videos taken at the scene show pedestrians frantically tending to two people outside a McDonald's after they were mowed down.People can be heard screaming as others render first aid to the two injured people as police officers, paramedics and firefighters swarmed the scene.One witness said'People were angry on him, spitting on him,' she told the Herald Sun Another posted scenes of the carnage to social media.'This is damn scary! It was a 'BOOM!' then this happened in the very centre of Melbourne CBD!' the man wrote.Two men who had been drinking at a nearby pub likened the crash to a 'bomb'.'I thought it was a bomb, upon hearing it,' one man told the Herald Sun, while his drinking partner recalled hearing a 'bloody big crunch'.Victoria Police said in a statement: 'It's understood a vehicle hasnear Russell and Bourke Street. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and is in custody.'There is no ongoing threat to the community, and we will provide more information when available. Police have closed Bourke Street from Swanston Street through to Exhibition Street.'Ambulance Victoria said paramedics had treated five people at the scene.'One person has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition,' the spokeswoman said.Two others have been taken to the Alfred in a stable condition while a fourth was transported to St Vincents also in a stable condition.Road authorities said: 'The intersection of Bourke Street and Russell Street in Melbourne's CBD is closed in all directions, due to an emergency services incident.'Yarra trams have suspended all trams along Bourke and Swanston Street as commuters are told to expect extensive delays.The scene of the crash has been cordoned-off to the public with one of the three vehicles involved later covered with a blue tarpaulin.The incident