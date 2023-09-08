© David Jones / PA / Gettyimages.ru

European Union shipping services are still handling about half of Russia's crude oil output, a senior executive from global energy trader Gunvor Group told an industry conference on Monday.It is 50% at the moment, which is still quite high, said Frederic Lasserre, Gunvor's global head of research and analysis.said Lasserre.Lasserre also told the APPEC conference he seesHe forecasts a maximum of 600,000-800,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output increase from Iran, versus his estimate of 3.2 million bpd in current output.