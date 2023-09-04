"At no time did Russia's means of attack generate direct military threats on Romanian national territory or waters."

Ukraine said on Monday Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit.Reuters could not independently verify either account, a rare report of stray weapons from the war in Ukraine hitting a neighbouring member of the Western military alliance.Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of its invasion last year. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, itRussian"According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shakheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said, referring to Iranian-made drones."This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security, but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states," he wrote on Facebook.the vantage point of the image.The Romanian Defence Ministry said Romania was not hit.information from the public space regarding a so-called overnight situation during which Russian drones would have fallen in Romania's national territory," it said.Daniela Tanase, whose house in the Romanian village of Plauru overlooks Ukraine's Izmail port across the river, said she was not aware of explosions on the Romanian bank but could not say for certain."We heard the drones, the booms and the air defence systems across the river," she told Reuters by telephone. "We saw a light in the distance from our window, it was raining last night."NATO has a collective defence commitment under which the military allian